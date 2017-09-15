PHABRIX Adds ST 2110 IP Support to Qx Generator/Analyser Platform, and Strengthens 12G Physical Layer Analysis

BERKSHIRE, UK -- Sept. 15, 2017 -- PHABRIX today announced that it will be adding SMPTE ST 2110 IP support to its Qx generator/analyser platform, along with enhanced UHD (12G-SDI) physical layer analysis with new audio generation/embedding and multi-frame test patterns.

The Qx line comprises the Qx IP, which offers IP, 3G/HD-SDI, and High Dynamic Range (HDR )/Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) generation, analysis, and monitoring; and the top-of-the-range Qx 12G, which adds 12G/6G-SDI support for 4K/UHD broadcast environments.

The high-performance IP toolset includes a decapsulator with Packet Interval Timing (PIT) analysis for network traffic monitoring, as well as a unique IP encapsulator and Packet Profile Generator (signal generator) for stress testing video networks. Users will be able to quickly analyse SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 video network traffic to determine the cause of typical problems such as packet congestion, packet loss and jitter.

"By combining IP signal generation and analysis, broadcasters can more effectively test video networks as they expand or evolve for any interoperability issues," said Neil Sharpe, head of marketing at PHABRIX.

The new 32-channel audio generation/embedding and multi-frame test patterns further enhance the 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI physical layer testing capabilities of the Qx range. The instruments offer exceptionally fast physical layer testing, with Real-Time Eye (RTE™) technology instantly highlighting any SMPTE compliance issues including eye under/overshoot. Additional physical-layer tools include jitter analysis with monitoring across five specified frequency bands. Built-in automation control allows testing to be performed quickly, reliably and cost-effectively.

The Qx range's comprehensive HDR and WCG toolset accelerates workflows with enhanced visualization and analysis of 4K/UHD and HD content. The HDR/WCG tools include a signal generator, CIE chart, vectorscope and waveform. A programmable HDR Heat-map can highlight key luminance zones to assist with adjusting the brightness of a picture. Seven programmable colour overlay bands can be set up with upper and lower threshold controls to help identify shadows, mid-tones, or specular highlights.

Further information about the Qx range is available at www.phabrix.com.

