Broadcast Wireless Systems wireless transmitter completes 200th event for Versatile Broadcast

IBC 2017, 15 – 19 September, Stand 1.A78 – Broadcast Wireless Systems (BWS) today announced that Northampton-based Versatile Broadcast, which specialises in RF solution for major broadcasters across the UK, has completed its 200th 1080p HD assignment using the BWS NanoPRO TX transmitter.

According to Versatile Broadcast Managing Director Neil Shepherd, “To have just completed our 200th job using the still relatively new NanoPRO TX is, to me, quite an achievement and testament to its durability and reliability.”

Its ultra-small size and low power consumption make the BWS NanoPRO TX ideal for UAV deployments, a specialty of Versatile Broadcast - enabling for the first time genuine long-range HD broadcasting from these popular devices. Optional lightweight, low power consumption amplifiers are also available that can provide even greater range if required.

“We’ve used the BWS NanoPRO TX for news, events, and sport…lots of sport...and it has never let us down, which is no doubt why we’ve reached such a significant milestone.”

The BWS NanoPRO TX employs ultra-low latency H.264 (MPEG-4 AVC) encoding for outstanding image quality retention over the wireless link and supports SDI & HD-SDI video input formats up to 1080p50/59.

The BWS NanoPRO TX features industry standard connectors for RF, video, power/data, audio and control. An integrated joystick control panel and OLED display are also on board for easy control and monitoring of all parameters.

BWS Director Stuart Brown said, “We have an excellent working relationship with Versatile Broadcast and are delighted that NanoPRO TX has become a true workhorse in their endeavours.

“We decided from the start of BWS that we would only produce products such as the NanoPRO TX if we were certain they would offer a demonstrable, real-world solution to our customers. After 200 deployments of NanoPRO TX by a single customer, I think the point for this one has been proven.”