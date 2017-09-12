Wazee Digital and Veritone Partner to Transform Media Asset Management With Artificial Intelligence

DENVER -- Sept. 12, 2017 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, and Veritone® Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) insights and cognitive solutions, today announced that they have entered into an agreement whereby Wazee Digital will offer its clients Veritone's proprietary platform of advanced cognitive engines and applications. The new alliance will allow Wazee Digital Core customers to leverage Veritone's industry-leading AI technology for automated metadata extraction and analysis, including speech-to-text transcription, face recognition, translation, object recognition, content moderation, and optical character recognition.

"We're pleased to partner with Wazee Digital, particularly in the media and entertainment space, a market in which we both have domain expertise and demonstrated abilities to identify opportunities and deliver improved business efficiencies for our clientele," said Ryan Steelberg, co-founder and president of Veritone. "This new relationship will give Core customers the power to enrich their owned and earned content easily and intelligently, in ways not possible until now."

Core is Wazee Digital's cloud-native digital asset management solution that serves as the foundation for all of the company's services and capabilities. The Veritone Platform is an open, extensible AI ecosystem of best-of-breed cognitive engines and powerful applications. In concert with Wazee Digital, the extensible and future-proof Veritone Platform can be integrated into Core customers' workflows to correlate and transform both structured and unstructured data in a seamless manner via AI, at scale.

With this partnership, Core customers can select which content to have cognitively processed, with the option to store metadata output as timeline data in Core as well as within the Veritone Platform. The enhanced information will allow Core customers to discover moments more easily and ultimately license and deliver them from any system powered by Core.

By taking advantage of the Veritone Platform, Core users will be able to search and exploit every frame of video and every second of audio for objects, faces, brands, text, sentiment, keywords, and more. They will be able to discover unique insights, dissect and analyze content programmatically and by multivariate search, and monitor media in near-real time. As a result, Core users will be able to better assess the competition, further understand the effectiveness and valuation of branding, and perform more advanced programming evaluation.

"We're always striving to add features and technology that make our customers' lives easier, which is why we're so pleased to collaborate with a recognized leader in AI technology with proven success in media and entertainment. This partnership lets us focus on what we do best -- media asset management and automated workflows -- while a single integration point with Veritone allows us to leverage AI more effectively than we could before," said Andy Hurt, senior vice president of marketing and business development at Wazee Digital. "The Veritone Platform will make it possible for Wazee customers to unlock previously unknown moments within their vast motion archives in a much more cost-effective and timely manner than manually tagging film and video assets."

More information about Wazee Digital's products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com.

# # #

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. is a leading artificial intelligence company that has developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. The open platform integrates an ecosystem of best-of-breed cognitive engines and powerful applications, which can be orchestrated together to reveal valuable, multivariate insights from users' data. To learn more about Veritone, please visit Veritone.com.

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the parties' new business relationship and the expected benefits to Veritone, Wazee Digital and their respective customers. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Wazee Digital and Veritone. Although Wazee Digital and Veritone believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Wazee Digital and Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Neither Wazee Digital nor Veritone undertakes any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/170912WazeeDigital.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/WazeeDigital_Veritone_Graphic.png

Photo Caption: Graphic Showing Wazee Digital Video Asset Management and Veritone Automated Metadata Extraction

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Wazee_Digital%20and%20@VeritoneInc%20Partner%20to%20Transform%20Media%20Asset%20Management%20with%20Artificial%20Intelligence%20-%20https://goo.gl/w5uJCA

Follow Wazee Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/WazeeDigital

https://www.instagram.com/wazeedigital/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wazeedigital

https://twitter.com/wazee_digital

http://www.youtube.com/c/WazeeDigital