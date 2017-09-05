ALTICAST DELIVERS ON PROMISE OF MEDIA INNOVATION AT IBC

Broomfield, CO, USA (September 5, 2017) – Alticast will show how its new product breakthroughs and its end-to-end systems integration capabilities are delivering media innovation and enhancing lifestyles in the digital connected home next week at IBC 2017 in Amsterdam.

At its stand (1F.36) at the September 15-19 conference, Alticast will demonstrate how its cloud TV solutions and technologies are enabling pay-TV and online video providers to implement new user experiences, end-to-end online video services and highly-effective, proactive security platforms that safeguard consumers, networks and data.

Highlights of Alticast’s IBC exhibit will be AltiPlatform, client software that is compatible across Android, RDK and Web platforms; Ambient TV, a complete Software-as-a-Service solution that allows cost-effective and rapid entry into the over-the-top (OTT) video space; Argus, an intelligent hacking detection system that efficiently uses big data and machine-learning technology to ensure highest levels of content and revenue security within cloud-based environments; and Voiceable, a next generation user interface featuring an AI-based voice-enabled user experience.

Already widely deployed by global operators, AltiPlatform will be showcased with Ambient TV, which is fully-integrated with OTT core elements, including DRM and multi-DRM systems. Ambient TV ultimately will support Cloud UI capabilities, targeted advertising and data platforms for big data analytics as well.

The Alticast stand also will include other exhibits that will show how the company’s technological innovation benefits the pay-TV operators, notably:

·A client software suite -- including Android TV, WebMW and RDK solutions -- allows pay-TV operators to optimize configurations to meet a wide variety of deployment needs, including IP/OTT, legacy broadcast and customer-determined development and innovation.

·Ambient TV, an end to end media platform is uniquely differentiated from the other solutions through its support for big data analytics, targeted advertisement and UI virtualization.

·Argus, an intelligent anti-piracy and remote device management system, has been created to empower pay-TV operators and OTT providers to holistically and seamlessly protect all devices against hacking and data breaches that can jeopardize revenue and can compromise both the privacy and safety of customers.

·Alti-Voiceable, an intelligent voice control interface for GUI applications that supports multiple voice trigger and speech recognition solutions, and can provide client APIs and web interfaces for enabling app-specific natural voice commands. Alti-Voiceable currently runs on Android™ but can easily be ported to other platforms.

·The award-winning AltiPlex Cloud UI, a flexible UI virtualization solution, enables pay-TV operators to deliver high-quality and personalized customer experiences on a wide variety of existing set-top boxes and consumer devices, without the need for high-performance CPUs.

In addition to its exhibit on the show floor, Alticast will have a presence at the CSI Innovation Awards on Friday, September 15 in Room E102 at the RAI Amsterdam. Ambient TV, which is already deployed by a major Korean DTH operator, is a finalist in the Best Content on Demand category.