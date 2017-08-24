Cinegy announces FOR-A Europe partnership

IBC 2017, 15-19 September, Stand 7.A30 – Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout today announced a new distribution partnership with FOR-A Europe, a subsidiary of FOR-A Group, a major manufacturer of video and audio systems for the broadcast post-production and professional video markets.

Speaking for FOR-A Europe, Sales Manager Fabio Varolo said, “FOR-A’s ultimate criteria for all of its products and services is reliability. We have incorporated Cinegy software in a number of broadcast and playout facilities in recent years and it has proven not only popular, but extremely reliable, and we are pleased to formalise our partnership with an expanded programme of cooperation and integration.”

FOR-A Europe will now offer Cinegy products, service, and support across its region, bringing the very latest in IP-based software solutions for collaborative workflows including, capture, editing and playout services, active archive, and full digital asset management.

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “We are delighted to accelerate and expand our working relationship with FOR-A Europe to the benefit of their customers. The FOR-A Group is a respected and powerful global provider that shares our values of quality, reliability, and outstanding customer support.”