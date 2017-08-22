Magewell Ships Highly-Anticipated 4K USB Video Capture Devices and Enhances Software Tools

August 22, 2017 -- Nanjing, China: Magewell is now shipping two powerful 4K models in the company's award-winning USB Capture Plus family of plug-and-play, external video capture devices. Complementing the release of the new hardware, Magewell has also introduced an expanded SDK for third-party developers and an update to the free USB Capture Utility for end-users. The 4K USB Capture Plus devices and enhanced software will be featured alongside other Magewell innovations in stand 8.A84 at the IBC2017 exhibition, taking place September 15-19 in Amsterdam.

Available immediately, Magewell's 4K USB Capture Plus devices enable all types of computers including laptops to capture video at resolutions up to 4096x2160 through a standard USB 3.0 interface. Featuring driver-free installation and automatic input detection for true plug-and-play operation, USB Capture Plus devices are the easiest and most reliable way to bring Ultra HD sources into Windows, Mac or Linux software for live streaming, encoding, collaboration, medical imaging, lecture capture and more.

The USB Capture SDI 4K Plus captures 4K video at 30 frames per second over its 6Gbps SDI interface, while the USB Capture HDMI 4K Plus supports 4K inputs up to 60fps via HDMI 2.0 connectivity, capturing them at 30fps. High-quality video processing such as up/down/cross-conversion and image adjustments are performed by the devices' integrated FPGA, maximizing host system CPU availability for third-party software. Both models include loop-through connections and support embedded audio, as well as a separate analog audio input and output for capture and monitoring.

Magewell has also unveiled an upgraded software development kit (SDK) for its USB Capture solutions, giving third-party application developers and OEM partners direct access to the hardware's powerful capabilities. While USB Capture devices are automatically compatible with all popular software through standard operating system drivers and APIs, SDK 3.0 lets software vendors leverage Magewell's robust capture functionality directly within their applications, with deep control over capture parameters, settings customization, and access to advanced information such as input signal characteristics and HDMI EDID.

For end-users, Magewell has enhanced the free USB Capture Utility application. While the devices can be used immediately by third-party software with no driver installation required, the USB Capture Utility gives users advanced control over capture settings and provides detailed status information. The new version automatically detects the availability of new firmware updates for USB Capture devices on Internet-connected systems, notifying the user and then performing the update if the user approves.

"Customers have been eagerly awaiting the release of the 4K USB Capture Plus models since we first previewed them at the NAB Show, and we are delighted to now be delivering them," said Amy Zhou, Sales Director at Magewell. "Meanwhile, our upgraded SDK enables developers to tightly integrate our powerful USB capture capabilities into their software solutions and offer more capture control to their users."

The upgraded SDK and USB Capture Utility are compatible with all USB Capture Plus models, as well as second-generation USB Capture HDMI, USB Capture SDI and USB Capture AIO products. The Windows version of the new SDK is available now, with the Linux version to follow in September. The new USB Capture Utility is currently available for Windows, with Linux and Mac versions slated for release later this month.

