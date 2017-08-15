GatesAir Brings High-Efficiency Benefits of New IP-Enabled VHF Transmitter to DAB Radio Networks

CINCINNATI, August 15, 2017— GatesAirhas paved the road for high-efficiency DAB/DAB+ Radio over-the-air networks with Maxiva™VAXTE, the industry’s most powerful and high-density transmitter to support all DAB Radio modulationsand VHF television. The leading supplier of transmitters and intelligent networking solutions for wireless, over-the-air content delivery will demonstrate the VAXTE at the upcoming IBC2017 show, taking place September 15-19 at the RAI Conference and Exhibition Center in Amsterdam. GatesAir will exhibit at Stand 8.C30.

Introduced at the 2017 NAB Show to uniquely support new repack-related VHF channel assignments across Bands 1 and III, IBC marks the debut of VAXTE as a DAB Radio transmitter. Able to support the largest national DAB Radio deployments, the VAXTE is available in2RU and 4RU single-chassis models to drive power levels from 15W to 1.2kW, with larger configurations available for single-rack DAB solutions up to 9.2kW. The Maxiva VAXTE offers input connections to accommodate both EDI and ETI protocols, which respectively support IP and legacy audio contribution and distribution across large DAB networks.

In VHF television, the VAXTE supports power levels up to 25.6kW in multi-cabinet configurations. All VAXTE transmitters integrate the software-defined MaxivaXTE exciter platform, enabling support of all OFDM (DVB-T, DVB-T2/Lite, ISDB-T, ATSC3.0) and DAB Radio (DAB, DAB+, T-DMB) modulations. Capable of storing two modulations to ease transitions between standards, the XTE also improves digital signal processing power by four times its predecessor, and features GatesAir RTAC™ (real-time adaptive correction) software for market-leading digital signal correction at the amplification stage, optimizing signal performance and compliance.

VAXTE transmitters also provide IP-based monitoring and control to simplify oversight of all signal performance and transmitter parameters across DAB Radio and TV networks of any size, including single-frequency networks (SFNs).

Like the recently announced Maxiva UHF series of air-cooled (UAXTE) and liquid-cooled (ULXTE) transmitters, the VAXTE series is built on GatesAir’s latest high-efficiency power amplifiers, which increase peak power capacity for all OFDM and ATSC waveforms. Based on GatesAir’sPowerSmart® Plus architecture with broadband amplification, the VAXTE slims down footprint and weight through its exceptionally high power density, and returns rack space, reduces energy consumption, and minimizes internal parts to streamline and simplify maintenance.

Redundant, front-access power supplies are integrated separately from power amplifiers to enhance modularity, and reduce spare parts costs and management. All PA modules and their dedicated power supplies are hot-swappable to further simplify labor, and reliably keep stations on the air.

“The VAXTE breaks the paradigm of cost reduction and maintenance across large DAB Radio and TV networks that can comprise thousands of transmitters across a country,” said Rich Redmond, chief product officer, GatesAir. “Its market-leading performance and efficiency provides an accelerated return on investment for broadcasters without sacrificing signal performance and quality.”

