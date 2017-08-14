VMP Launches New ERVR Series of Vertical Equipment Racks

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Aug. 14, 2017 — Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the security, commercial, residential, and pro audio/video markets, is proud to announce the launch of the new ERVR Series of Vertical Equipment Racks. Available in 1U, 2U, and 4U configurations, the ERVR Series will be available Sept. 1.

“Based on the popularity of our floor and wall enclosures and the many requests we received for space saving solutions for rack mountable components, the ERVR series of vertical equipment racks was a logical progression to expand our product offering,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “For installation applications that lack the space for conventional floor or wall cabinets, this innovative compact solution provides plenty of versatility.”

ER-VR4U

· - Accommodates rack equipment of any depth

· - Equipment can be wall mounted vertically or under a desk horizontally

·- Overall Dimensions – 5in. H x 19.2in. W x 7.5in. D

·- Standard 10-32 threading

·- Fold out design reduces packaging and shipping

·- Steel Construction

·- Load Capacity – 150 lbs.

·- Black finish

·- MSRP: $77.95

ER-VR2U

·- Same as above except 2U and overall depth of 4 inches

·- MSRP: $66.95

ER-VR1U

·- Same as above except 1U and overall depth of 2.25 inches

·- MSRP: $55.95

“Rack mountable equipment, of any depth, can be installed vertically or horizontally to best accommodate your workplace,” Fulmer continued. “Available in 1U, 2U and 4U configurations, the versatile ERVR series gives you a flexible, reliable and affordable solution for all of your limited space installations requiring up to a 150 lb. weight capacity. Simple in design but rugged in construction, it’s tough enough for even your most challenging applications.”

For more information, please visit www.videomount.com or call toll free877-281-2169. If you need help choosing the right mount for your application, try the VideoMount™-Finder at www.chooseamount.com.

About Video Mount Products

Video Mount Products (VMP) is a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication and security industries since 1994. VMP’s products consistently offer the latest designs in safety and flexibility, all at an outstanding value. VMP’s product offering continues to grow by adding mounting systems to address growing segments across many markets.

VMP has become the mounting systems company of choice for professionals and their customers everywhere. All products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of residences, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and security applications throughout the world. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that “support” is the core of our business.

