INNOVATION THEATER AT SCTE•ISBE CABLE-TEC EXPO® 2017 TO SHOWCASE NEXT-GEN OPPORTUNITIES

AUG. 14, 2017 (Exton, PA)—Thought leaders from across the cable ecosystem and beyond will provide insights into how technology can help cable harness new opportunities for success when SCTE•ISBE hosts the second annual Innovation Theater at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2017 Oct. 17-20 in Denver.

Presentations on issues ranging from advanced broadband networks and big data analytics to augmented reality and network security will be on the agenda during the first two days of Innovation Theater programming, on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 19. On Friday, Oct. 20, the Innovation Theater will feature Wireless Live!, a program created and hosted by CED Magazine and Wireless Week.

Strategically located on the show floor, the Innovation Theater features individual presentations, one-on-one interviews, and panel discussions on topics that are pertinent to operators’ operational effectiveness and cost efficiency. This year’s Theater will be moderated by Gerard Kunkel, founder and managing partner of Next Media Partners, LLC.

Innovation Theater programming will begin shortly after the ribbon cutting for the Exhibit Hall on Wednesday. The Opening Day agenda includes:

·2:15–2:45 p.m.—“Leveraging Virtual Security Infrastructure to Secure Your Cable Clouds and Clients,” presented by Juniper Networks.

·3:00–3:30 p.m.—“Navigating America’s Coming Broadband Cybergeddon,” presented jointly by ARRIS and Corning and moderated by Light Reading.

·3:45–4:15 p.m.—“Why Virtualize Cable Access Now?” presented by Intel.

·4:30–5:00 p.m.—“Accelerating Cable Applications with Cloud, Containers & Culture,” presented by IBB Consulting.

Day Two Innovation Theater presentations are:

·11:15–11:45 a.m.—“Amdocs Entertainment Experience,” presented by Amdocs.

·1:45–2:15 p.m.—“Ethernet Mid-Mile Architecture Enables Cable Operators to Get More From HFC,” presented by Juniper Networks.

·2:30–3:00 p.m.—“Why Build Twice? A Strategy to Meet Broadband Demand Today…and in the Future,” presented by Amphenol Broadband Solutions.

·3:15–3:45 p.m.—“The Future of Analytics-Driven Networking,” presented by Kentik.

The agenda for Friday’s Wireless Live! program will be announced in the near future.

Scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 20 at the Colorado Convention Center, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo will be the centerpiece of a week of activity involving multiple industry organizations. Expo Week begins on Tuesday, Oct. 17 with the start of almost four-dozen technical workshops, as well as the Cable TV Pioneers Annual Banquet and Class of 2017 induction ceremonies; Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries and Charter Communications Chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge will keynote the Expo General Session on Wednesday, Oct. 18.Regular registration for SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo ends Tuesday, Aug. 15, offering significant discounts over late/onsite registration. Registration and additional information on registration options are available at http://expo.scte.org.

