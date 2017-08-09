DNF’s ST600 Provides IP Control of New AJA Ki Pro Ultra Plus

Northridge, Calif: DNF Controls – the award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces - gives AJA users an IP control option for the recently released Ki Pro Ultra Plus 4K and multi-channel HD recorder. The ST600-KIPRO, an Ethernet-based, tactile control panel, delivers full-featured IP-based functionality to the newest Ki Pro, just as it does for all the other models in the series. Both the Ki Pro Ultra Plus and the ST600-KIPRO are currently shipping.

“The DNF ST600-KIPRO provides an elevated measure of control and flexibility for Ki Pro users,’ explained Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “The unit can control up to 4 Ki Pro Ultra Plus units simultaneously, and offers users the ability to view the entire clip list and enter new clip names. And of course, as customers transition to an all IP facility, the ST600-KIPRO replaces their serial cables with an Ethernet connection.”

The Ki Pro Ultra Plus enables simultaneous 1, 2, 3 or 4-channel HD recording up to 1080 50/60p, 4K and UHD play and record support, and full HDMI 2.0 (up to 12-bit capture and output). It supports all the latest pathways to connectivity, including 3G-SDI, fiber and HDMI 2.0, as well as large raster high frame rate workflows, including 4K 60p.

DNF’s ST600-KPRO supports up to four AJA units with full IP control over Record, Play, Stop, Rewind, Fast Forward, and Jog. It can create, name and record clips; mark and recall cue points; as well as view, select, load and play from a user-specified timecode location.

“We’re delighted to offer operators of the new Ki Pro Ultra Plus the same range of device control options as the other units in the series,” said Dan Fogel, DNF’s chief technology officer. “The ST600-KIPRO streamlines access to features and functions, permitting users to concentrate on creativity and production values, not connectivity issues.”

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been innovating, designing and delivering trusted device control interfaces for more than 25 years. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet

the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities.

For additional information, please visit DNFControls.com

