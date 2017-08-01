Powered by Wazee Digital Core, Images of Freedom Military Archive Adds Rare Images of Sen. John McCain

DENVER -- Aug. 1, 2017 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced that Images of Freedom(R) has added rare images of Sen. John S. McCain III to its extensive media library. Built on the Wazee Digital Core platform, Images of Freedom is a media library of the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and offers citizens online access to a wealth of public-domain still and video assets.

The new collection of images depicts McCain, then a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander, returning home in 1973 after five and a half years of internment in a Hanoi prison camp during the Vietnam War. The images were made available by the U.S. Defense Imagery Management Operations Center (DIMOC) Still Imagery Collection.

"This rare and extremely valuable collection will be inspirational for all Americans, but especially veterans and, now, cancer survivors -- given Sen. McCain's courageous new fight with the disease," said Josh Hatter, senior vice president, operations, Wazee Digital. "The images are just the latest example of how Images of Freedom continues to enhance its media library to protect and preserve America's visual history. It's an honor for Wazee Digital to be such a central part of this effort."

Running on the Wazee Digital Core platform, Images of Freedom is a massive, searchable library of military audio, video, and still imagery built in cooperation with the DOD. Through the media library, anyone -- students and educational institutions, families of military personnel, members of the media, documentarians, and others -- can easily retrieve any of more than a million U.S. military images and videos dating back to before World War II. Newly digitized and metadata-enriched assets are fed daily to Core, which powers the Images of Freedom archive.

As the audiovisual records-keeper for the U.S. military, DIMOC engaged Wazee Digital to digitize and bring the military's most treasured and irreplaceable audiovisual assets to the American people in a phased approach, with still imagery first and then audio and video a few months later. Some of these rare assets have never been seen by the public before.

Images of Freedom is publicly available at www.imagesoffreedom.com. More information about Wazee Digital's involvement in the project is available at http://bit.ly/2vZikOZ. More information about Wazee Digital's products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com.

# # #

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Links: www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/WazeeDigital_JohnMcCain1.jpg | www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/WazeeDigital_JohnMcCain2.jpg

Photo Caption: Samples of Rare John McCain Photos on Images of Freedom Military Archive

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Rare%20%23JohnMcCain%20Photos%20Added%20to%20%23ImagesofFreedom%20@freedom_archive,%20Powered%20by%20@Wazee_Digital%20%23Core%20-%20https://goo.gl/PRpNcV

Follow Wazee Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/WazeeDigital

https://www.instagram.com/wazeedigital/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wazeedigital

https://twitter.com/wazee_digital

http://www.youtube.com/c/WazeeDigital