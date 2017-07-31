Five-Star Lineup Announced for EditFest 2017

EditFest, the popular day-long celebration of the art and craft of editing, returns to the Frank Wells Theater at Walt Disney Studios on August 12, 2017. Presented by American Cinema Editors (ACE), EditFest 2017 presents top-level film and television editors sharing their experiences and insights. Featuring panels, clips, and conversation, EditFest offers a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with panelists and colleagues throughout the day and during a lively post-event reception.



EditFest LA 2017 panels include Women Making the Cut; Breaking Boundaries – Changing the Game in Movies; and The Lean Forward Moment. As announced earlier, Oscar winner Richard Chew, ACE, will go “Inside the Cutting Room,” with noted author and industry insider Bobbie O’Steen. Chew’s extraordinary credits include Star Wars, The Conversation, Risky Business, Singles, Bobby, The Public, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, among many other favorites.



This year’s panelists include an esteemed group of editors including Lillian Benson, ACE (Chicago Med, Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise), Jackie Cambas, ACE (Zoot Suit, Mermaids, Cat People), Lisa Zeno Churgin, ACE (Old Man and the Gun, Cider House Rules, Reality Bites), Kelley Dixon, ACE (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead), Edie Ichioka, ACE (Toy Story 2, The Boxtrolls), Virginia Katz, ACE (Bride of Frankenstein, Beauty and the Beast, Dreamgirls), Robert Leighton, ACE (When Harry Met Sally, This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride), Chris McCaleb (Breaking Bad, Narcos, Fear the Walking Dead), Terilyn Shropshire, ACE (Eve’s Bayou, The Secret Life of Bees), ACE President Stephen Rivkin, ACE (Avatar, Pirates of the Caribbean, Avatar 2), Paul Rubell, ACE (Blade, The Insider, Transformers, Thor), and Lynn Willingham, ACE (The X-Files, Ray Donovan, Bloodline). Panel moderators include Norm Hollyn, Michael Krulik, Margo Nack, and O’Steen.



The day concludes with the EditFest after-party where panelists, attendees, and ACE members mingle over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.



ACE thanks Platinum Sponsor Blackmagic Design and Gold Sponsors Avid and Adobe and the Motion Picture Editors Guild for their generous support of EditFest. Raffle tickets will be available for a chance to win an Avid Media Composer, DaVinci Resolve Software and other great gifts. Proceeds go to the ACE Educational Center and are tax deductible. A creative presentation on DaVinci Resolve will be part of the day’s events.



For further information, call +1 818 777 2900 or visit American Cinema Editors. Tickets are available at American Cinema Editors site. Early bird tickets are available until July 21, 2017.