Picture Production Company Places First Order for the Brand New EditShare XStream EFS 300 Single-Node Solution

London, UK — July 26, 2017 — EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, announced that elite film-marketing agency Picture Production Company (PPC) is the first facility to place an order for the brand new EditShare XStream EFS 300 single-node, scale-out storage platform. Renowned for its creative work, PPC has locations in Soho, London and Los Angeles, and produces trailers, television spots and online video for some of the world’s largest film studios. The full schedule keeps the two offices running 24 hours a day, working on multiple feature film campaigns at any given time.

“We have a range of systems in our London office, complementing our many workflows. To expand our portfolio, and specifically our Avid environment initially, we immediately thought of EditShare for our shared storage infrastructure, because EditShare supports the lot,” comments Nick Tipping, PPC technical director. “EditShare will work with Avid. It will work with Premiere Pro. It will even work with Final Cut Pro 7, and most other edit platforms you can think of. The new EFS 300 model is a very robust, cost-effective solution. We have had an EditShare system in our Los Angeles office for a couple of years now and have had nothing but good results, so it was a perfect choice.”

The EditShare XStream EFS 300 single-node, scale-out storage installation replaces the PPC Soho office’s aging Avid Unity system with a platform-agnostic EFS 300 solution that will futureproof the PPC infrastructure. The move to EditShare also provides a level of granularity in terms of managing media space access that well serves the PPC workflow. Tipping explains, “Given the nature of our business, security and media access are extremely important and with EditShare you can control who gets access to which media spaces very easily, with full Active Directory integration. We handle sensitive material for many of our clients, and are regularly inspected and audited to ensure we are security-compliant. Having the content on EditShare, completely locked down on its own media space, allowing access only to those editors who need it – that is an absolute necessity for us.”



The reliability of EFS combined with its fault-tolerant design also played a part in PPC’s decision to go with the new EFS 300 model. Tipping adds, “Content protection is certainly important to us. The distributed architecture means that EditShare is some of the most secure storage we have in the building. If we had a hardware failure, the fault-tolerant design means we are always protected, and would not experience any downtime or data loss.”



Paul Saint, who oversees the new EditShare Soho office, comments on key capabilities the new EFS single-node systems offer creative houses like PPC: “Facilities like PPC get the performance and protection they require without having to invest in a multi-node cluster out of the gate. They can scale as needed, without compromising on performance or security thanks to incredibly versatile data protection features. Plus, they can leverage the EditShare portfolio of products to expand workflows to include production asset management, parking content, QC and archiving within one fully connected media ecosystem.”



The EditShare Soho office opened in July 2017 and provides full consultation and support for the central London creative community.



About EditShare XStream EFS Platform

The premium XStream EFS storage platform is a powerful distributed scale-out file system combined with a highly resilient architecture, specifically developed for media intensive workflows. It’s designed from the ground up to support large-scale workgroups requiring high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2K, 4K and beyond. Whether a one-node or multi-node system, every XStream EFS model can easily be expanded to increase capacity and bandwidth. For ease of use and administration, all XStream EFS systems present a single namespace, regardless of the system size. And unlike many SAN storage solutions, the performance of XStream EFS does not decrease as storage use increases. Its continual optimal performance and outstanding reliability are backed by RAID 6 technology.



For more information, please visit http://www.editshare.com/products/xstream.



About PPC

Picture Production Company is a leading International Creative Production agency that combines a dedicated award-winning creative team with unparalleled post-production facilities. PPC provides global marketing and localisation services to some of the top Hollywood film studios, independent film distributors and consumer brands.



With offices in London and LA, PPC provides a 24 hour full cross platform service 5 days a week that delivers on brief, on budget and on schedule with commitment, passion and attention to detail which can be seen on-screen in each and every job.



For more information, please visit http://www.theppc.com/Home.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2017 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600





