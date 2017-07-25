Telemetrics Brings Latest Camera Robotics and Control Systems to IBC 2017

ALLENDALE, NJ (July 25, 2017) - Telemetrics, Inc., a leader in camera robotics and control systems, will display its latest systems and solutions — some for the first time in Europe — for proven ROI and increased productivity results at IBC 2017 (Stand 12.F34). These new products include its RCCP-1A Remote Camera Control Panel; the newest addition to its series of robotic servo-controlled pan/tilt camera support systems, the PT-HP-S5 Servo Pan/Tilt Head; a new entry-level camera control unit, the RCCP-M, a newly constructed Televator® EP7 Series Elevating Pedestal and a new TeleGlide® TG4 track system. All designed to fit a myriad of workflows, Telemetrics’ latest offerings provide ultra-smooth motion, quiet operation and exceptionally high mechanical precision that are well-suited for space-limited automated production studios and virtual set systems.

New!Advanced Camera Control

Following the success of its Remote Camera Control Panel, the RCCP-1, Telemetrics will show European broadcasters and production companies a new, more fully-featured “advanced” control panel – the RCCP-1A. It's designed for larger broadcast studios and legislative production centers.

While the existing RCCP-1 control panel provides easy access to a variety of valuable menu controls of broadcast cameras – without the need for dedicated camera control units or external paint boxes – the new Telemetrics RCCP-1A takes this a step further by adding powerful, unified controls. The RCCP-1A also includes Telemetrics’ patent pending advanced auto-sensing technology that automatically keeps talent centered in the frame and intuitively follows their movement.

New!Servo-Controlled Robotics

Telemetrics will introduce a new lower cost addition to its popular series of robotic servo-controlled pan/tilt camera support systems — the PT-HP-S5 Servo Pan/Tilt Head — that brings new value and operational performance for robotically-controlled cameras and automated production studios.

The PT-HP-S5 is now part of Telemetrics’ fifth generation S5 camera control product portfolio. Compared to the existing PT-LP-S5, the PT-HP-S5 is targeted at smaller production studios with limited budgets that still need unique point of view shots to add value to their productions. It can accommodate any box-style camera and lens up to 40 pounds and is fully 4K-ready with embedded fiber connectivity as a standard feature.

New!Low-Cost Control

For the first time in Europe, Telemetrics will also unveil a new entry-level camera control unit, the RCCP-M. This product offers a highly intuitive and easy-to-use control interface with advanced auto-sensing technology. The RCCP-M is perfect for non-technical staff working on a wide variety of cost-conscious productions.

This cost-effective, user-friendly control panel features a full color 10.4 touch screen interface for instantly identifiable camera functions; pan, tilt and zoom speed control knobs, and a large focus knob for highly precise camera control. The RCCP-M also offers users options to upgrade to advanced controls as the need arises.

New!Televator®Pedestals and TeleGlide® Track System

IBC Show attendees will get an up-close look at a newly constructed Televator® EP7 Series Elevating Pedestal that’s designed for greater stability. It’s available in three sizes (EP7-600, EP7-700 and EP7-1000) to accommodate virtually any camera and height position. The EP7 allows users to maximize available space in large and small studios, while facilitating more creative shots that enhance production values for any type of project.

Also on display will be the new TG4, which is the latest in the popular TeleGlide® family of camera track systems to accommodate curve track requirements for television studio, conference room, sports and house of worship applications. The TG4 features a redesigned, streamlined trolley and track, which minimizes space requirements and also includes tracks that can be bent down to a sharp radius.

The Triple Balance System provides increased stability and can be floor or ceiling mounted. Like the original TeleGlide® system, the TG4 is fully servo-controlled, providing accurate preset positioning and repeatable motion. It is compatible with all Telemetrics Pan/Tilt Heads, Extendable Camera Mounts, Telescoping Camera Mounts and Control Systems. Custom track lengths and cable management systems are also available.

About Telemetrics, Inc.

Telemetrics, founded in 1973, revolutionized the robotic camera control industry with the introduction of robotic camera control over Triax. Today, Telemetrics is a pioneer of innovative solutions used in Studio, Legislative, Military, and Education. Telemetrics offers the S5 line of Pan/Tilt heads, motorized columns with the Televator, ceiling or floor mounted TeleGlide track systems and expansive software control packages with the RCCP-1 platform. Telemetrics is committed to making the most reliable, durable, and dependable broadcast ecosystem in the world…products that can be built on for decades not just years.