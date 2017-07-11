Anylive makes substantial connectivity gains

IBC 2017, 15-19 September, Stand 1.C55 - Broadcast connectivity expert SIS LIVE will showcase the success of recent deployments of its Anylive® connectivity network at IBC 2017.

In addition to the more than 100 venues already connected to SIS LIVE’s Anylive fibre network, a further 25 horse racing courses throughout Ireland have become part of the Anylive network for the transfer of television and data services to bookmakers and broadcasters across Ireland and the UK.

David Meynell, managing director, SIS LIVE, said, “Anylive has proven to be extremely popular and, as a result, our already extensive network continues to grow apace. The permanent connectivity we’ve established provides low-latency video, audio and data transfer services but, just as importantly, offers exciting new options for creative production.”

The Anylive network is fully monitored and managed by network operation centres located in MediaCityUK and Milton Keynes. The network is augmented by SIS LIVE’s impressive satellite infrastructure, including a large fleet of satellite trucks, flyways and two teleports.

The Anylive network has been instrumental in supporting HD and UHD contribution feeds, and also for allowing SIS LIVE to offer innovative solutions for full and hybrid remote production services for broadcast customers.

Meynell adds, “This range of connectivity we offer is unparalleled, and its popularity has validated the belief in our aim to be the connectivity provider of choice for critical media content.”

SIS LIVE can be found at IBC 2017 on Stand 1.C55 for more information, visit www.sislive.tv.