Genelec Hosting Nashville Listening Event on July 11 at Addiction Sound Studios

NATICK, MA — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for nearly 40 years, is holding a listening showcase of the ultimate point-source monitoring, its new “The Ones” series of Compact Coaxial Active Monitors. The event will be held at Addiction Sound Studios in the city’s Berry Hill neighborhood (506 East Iris Drive, Nashville TN 37204) in Nashville on Tuesday, July 11, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public, and no RSVP is required.

“The Ones” series includes Genelec’s award-winning 8351 three-way Smart Active Monitor, along with the newly released 8341 and 8331, the world’s smallest three-way coaxial monitors. These three models, joined by Genelec’s 1238A Smart Active Monitor, will be set up to audition in a controlled listening environment.

Stop by Addiction Sound Studios any time during event hours. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own reference CDs or line-in program material for listening. All attendees will be entered to win a pair of Genelec 8010 Studio Monitors. Click here for more information.