Cinegy Passes Huawei Media Cloud Interoperability Test

Munich, Germany, 28 June 2017 – Cinegy today announced that Cinegy’s Media Asset Management System has fully passed interoperability testing with Huawei’s Media Cloud Solution.

The tests were conducted by Cinegy in the recently opened Huawei Munich OpenLab, a centre of excellence designed to foster joint, customer, and business-driven ICT innovation with partners. The purpose of the interoperability tests were to ensure that Cinegy’s Media Asset Management System, which includes Cinegy Desktop and Cinegy Archive, would run on the Huawei Media Cloud platform.

The Huawei’s Media Cloud Solution offers a service–defined cloud platform that features IT resource pooling, service automation, and intelligent management. The solution consists of the FusionSphere Cloud OS; FusionServer E9000 converged-architecture blade server; network devices; and OceanStor 9000 scale-out cloud storage.

Huawei’s FusionSphere uses vGPU technologies to link GPU resources to virtual machines, offering composition resources for TV stations. It also uses host bus adapter pass-through technologies to connect Cinegy’s media system, enabling clock synchronization in program playout.

All items shared between Cinegy’s Media Asset Management System and Huawei Media Cloud Solution passed the interoperability tests, which means all Cinegy services and applications run optimally on Huawei’s software and hardware platform, and meet customers’ business needs for functionality, performance, and stability.