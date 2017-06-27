Blackmagic Design Announces Summer Special Price for Video Assist and Video Assist 4K

Fremont, California - June 27, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced a new summer special promotion for Blackmagic Video Assist and Blackmagic Video Assist 4K. During this promotion, customers can save US$100 on the purchase of a Blackmagic Video Assist, and US $300 on the purchase of a Blackmagic Video Assist 4K. That means Blackmagic Video Assist can now be purchased for only US $395 and Blackmagic Video Assist 4K can be purchased for US$595 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide while stocks last.

The Video Assist summer special makes it easier than ever for customers to add professional monitoring and broadcast quality recording to any SDI or HDMI camera. With the new summer special pricing for limited stock, customers will be able to buy a Video Assist for each of their cameras.

The Blackmagic Video Assist family of products gives customers better monitoring and higher quality recording than is available on many cameras. Older cameras often feature custom and hard to use file or tape formats, while lower cost consumer cameras often have poor quality file formats and small screens, limiting their professional use. Blackmagic Video Assist solves this problem because it works with every type of camera from DSLRs to older tape based camcorders, and even the latest digital film cameras. Customers get a large professional on set monitor, along with 10-bit broadcast quality ProRes and DNxHR recording.

In addition to professional monitoring and recording, the Blackmagic Video Assist 4K model will also support powerful built in scopes such as a waveform monitor, RGB parade, vectorscope and histogram in the upcoming Video Assist 2.5 Update, along with extremely high fidelity audio recording and microphone inputs.

“Video Assist is an incredibly versatile tool and has become an indispensable part of everyone’s production kit,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “It’s the perfect portable field monitor and recorder, and now customers can get them at an even lower price so they can add them to all of their cameras while stocks last!”

Blackmagic Video Assist 4K Key Features

7 inch LCD touch screen with 1920 x 1200 high resolution monitor.

Professional 10-bit 4:2:2 ProRes or DNxHD recording up to Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p30

Dual high speed UHS-II SDHC card recorders use readily available, inexpensive SD card media.

Dual recorders allow non-stop recording and provide a backup if one fails.

2 mini XLR connectors with 48V phantom power for connecting microphones.

-128dBV electrical noise floor for high quality audio recording.

LANC connection for remote control.

Auto start/stop recording using HDMI or SDI triggers.

Includes slots for 2 hot pluggable batteries as well as 12V DC power input.

Full compatibility with editing software such as DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro X, Avid and Premier Pro.

All in one design, mount to cameras, hold in your hand or set up on a table with the included kickstand.

Includes 6G-SDI input allowing it to be used as an Ultra HD monitor.

Blackmagic Video Assist Key Features

5 inch LCD touch screen with1080p high resolution monitor.

Professional 10-bit 4:2:2 ProRes and DNxHD recording in HD.

Includes slots for 2 hot pluggable batteries as well as 12V DC power input.

Full compatibility with editing software such as DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro X, Avid and Premiere Pro.

All in one design, mount to cameras, hold in your hand or set up on a table with the included kickstand.

Includes 6G-SDI input with downconverter allowing it to be used as an Ultra HD monitor.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Video Assist is available for US$395 and Blackmagic Video Assist 4K is available for US$595 during the Summer Special promotion, with limited stock now available from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com