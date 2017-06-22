Osprey Video Appoints JB&A As North American Distributor

DALLAS -- June 22, 2017 -- Osprey Video today announced it has appointed JB&A Distribution to represent Osprey's complete product offering to systems integrators and value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. The distribution agreement focuses primarily on the A/V, broadcast, and IP streaming markets.

"JB&A is one of the most well-respected and knowledgeable distributors in North America, known for its expertise in video workflows and for representing some of the biggest manufacturers in the media and entertainment industry," said Scott Whitcomb, business development manager at Osprey Video. "This partnership shows that Osprey's ever-expanding product portfolio is getting the attention of one of the best value-added distribution partners in the U.S. and Canada, further proof that we are releasing products in which many end users, systems integrators, and value-added resellers are extremely interested."

California-based JB&A is a distributor whose staff of video and content experts works to provide the best available workflow solutions for the broadcast, IP/streaming, postproduction, and digital signage markets. JB&A will distribute Osprey Video's full line of capture cards and live-streaming and encoding products. The agreement gives Osprey Video inroads into JB&A's large database of clients. Also, Osprey Video will work with JB&A's engineering and sales teams to build full solutions bundles for mutual clients.

"JB&A has a long-standing history with Osprey in the professional video market and has placed thousands of cards into the hands of happy customers over the years. This agreement allows us not only to offer the widest range of capture cards on the market along with a range of micro converters that gives our dealers an amazing tool set, but also to partner with Osprey on its new products and product roadmap," said Nick Smith, director of technology, JB&A. "We're especially excited about the introduction of the Talon encoders. Osprey has been powering live webcasts for years through its cards and software, but now, with the Talon encoders, we can give our clients a very robust and affordable hardware encoder that offers multiple inputs, codecs, and resolutions in a very small package."

More information about Osprey Video is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

# # #

About JB&A

Founded in 1996, JB&A is a leader in the field of Digital Media and Video Technology. They are dedicated to bringing the most innovative and complete solutions to market including: Media Management, Broadcast, IP & Streaming, Digital Display & Collaboration, and Connectivity & Image Resolution. JB&A is staffed by industry experts, and provides support in every step of the pre and post sales process. JB&A is a unique mix of Consultant, Channel Partner, Solutions Provider and Distributor with an ecosystem of certified, tested and proven products and workflow solutions. For more information, please visit jbanda.com.

About Osprey Video

Osprey Video's premium video-capture technology has long driven mission-critical video delivery in industries ranging from broadcast, internet TV, and surveillance, to enterprise, government, and aerospace. Now the technology in its flagship capture cards and drivers is the foundation for its end-to-end line of live-streaming and encoding products, which allow customers to satisfy increasingly higher expectations for online video in all environments, including more traditional A/V environments such as education, corporate communications, and houses of worship. The company is continually expanding its product portfolio to meet customer demand for high-quality, reliable tools in ever-evolving video applications -- from video over IP to closed captioning, mobile streaming to 4K capture and distribution … and beyond. More information is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@OspreyVideo%20appoints%20@JBA_Dist%20as%20North%20American%20distributor.%20-%20https://goo.gl/XepiJ2