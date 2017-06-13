Focusrite Displays Range of Audio Network Solutions for the System Integration Market at InfoComm

Company offers system integrators a complete range of Ethernet-networked audio interfaces that harness the power of Audinate’s industry-standard Dante™ digital audio networking system

Los Angeles, CA – At the 2017 InfoComm Convention in Orlando, Focusrite will be displaying its full range of RedNet and Red audio network interfaces, ideal for contractors and system integrators working in live sound, house-of-worship, corporate A/V, rental houses, municipalities and more, at its exhibition booth, #6560.

Focusrite will be demonstrating its acclaimed RedNet range. RedNet is the premier audio-over-IP solution, based around Audinate's industry standard Dante™ protocol. It is composed of a suite of top-notch, modular Ethernet audio interfaces, combining renowned Focusrite audio quality with the internet-age flexibility of Ethernet. RedNet’s seamless interoperability with Pro Tools|HDX, MADI, and other Dante-enabled products will be on display for visitors to check out, and Focusrite product specialists will be on hand, demonstrating RedNet’s quality and flexibility using simple, cost effective Ethernet audio-over-IP technology.

The following RedNet interfaces, all featuring network and power redundancy, and for use in Dante audio-over-IP networks, are being exhibited:

RedNet A16R: 16 channels of Dante-networked A-D and D-A conversion

RedNet A8R: Eight channels of Dante-networked A-D and D-A conversion

RedNet MP8R: 8-channel remote-controlled mic pre and A/D

RedNet D16R: 16-channel AES3 I/O

RedNet D64R: 64-channel bridge between MADI and Dante Networks

RedNet HD32R: 32-Channel Bridge between Dante Networks and Pro Tools HD

RedNet PCIeR Card: RedNet PCI Express card with network redundancy, enabling ultra-low-latency audio and full track count.

A newer addition to the range, also on display, is the RedNet AM2 Stereo Dante headphone amplifier and line output interface solution with PoE.

Focusrite will also be exhibiting its flagship Red interfaces, known as the “Perfect Partners for Pro Tools HD”: