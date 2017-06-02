Genelec Inc. Holds Manufacturer’s Rep Training Session

NATICK, MA — Genelec Inc. recently held a day-long training session for the newest additions to its nationwide network of manufacturer’s representatives for its professional products at the company’s headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts. These firms include Aldridge Marketing, who is now representing Genelec in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma; and Lienau A/V Associates, Inc., who is now handling eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and southern New Jersey. Also in attendance was John Beaudette from the D.L. Henderson Company, Genelec’s longtime rep for New England.

At the session, the reps were given a full overview of Genelec’s professional product line, with an emphasis on the company’s latest introduction, “The Ones” series of compact coaxial active monitors, including the 8351, 8341 and 8331 three-way Smart Active Monitors™.

For more information, please visit www.genelecusa.com/.



Photo caption: Pictured L-R: Randall Aldridge (Aldridge Marketing); Chase Martin (Aldridge Marketing); Steffenee Copley (Genelec Inc.); Victor Valle (Aldridge Marketing); Paul Stewart (Genelec Inc.); John Whitcore (Genelec Inc.); John Beaudette (The D.L. Henderson Company); Tom Macri (Lienau A/V Associates, Inc.) and Frank Frombach (Aldridge Marketing).

