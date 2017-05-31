VITEC's EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform Is a Grand Slam at Kauffman Stadium

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- May 31, 2017 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that its market-leading EZ TV 8.0 IPTV and Digital Signage Sports Venue Solution and MGW Nano end-points were successfully installed at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. As part of revitalizing its video streams and signage content at the Kansas City Royals' stadium, the team selected VITEC's field-proven, award-winning platform to centrally manage and stream HD, ultra-low latency video feeds and to create eye-catching signage throughout the venue.

"While Kauffman Stadium is one of baseball's most beloved ballparks, hardware instability and restricted campaign creativity were limiting an otherwise extraordinary fan experience," said Brian Himstedt, senior director, information systems at Kansas City Royals. "We selected VITEC's EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Sports Venue Solution because it delivers incredibly reliable and high-quality, low-latency streams and digital signage creation tools that support our goal of making each game unforgettable. We're able to get more use out of our screens, which adds value and a new dynamic that we didn't have before."

VITEC's EZ TV platform cost-effectively meets all of the team's requirements and more. Offering unparalleled value and performance while using existing IP infrastructure, EZ TV is the industry's first broadcast-grade solution that combines IPTV distribution with powerful digital signage capabilities into an all-in-one integrated platform. EZ TV‘s flexible, open architecture is ideal for the ever-changing video, marketing, and sales requirements of today's sports venues. EZ TV seamlessly integrates with existing network environments and can manage any type of video content including streams generated by third-party encoders with proven reliability, superb video quality, and under one second of delay streaming 1080p full HD content to any screen -- TVs, PCs and mobile devices.

EZ TV makes each display an asset. As a result, fans can enjoy the game and other video footage when out of their seats without feeling like they're missing the action. For suite owners, the automatically updated electronic program guide and video-on-demand capability provides access to nonlinear content that cannot be seen in homes.

With EZ TV's extensive digital signage capabilities, system operators can quickly create eye-catching digital signs as well as dynamically update menu boards integrated to POS vendors. Using VITEC's cost-effective, high-performance end-point behind the display, operators can turn any screen in the network into a new monetary opportunity. This eliminates the cost of needing two separate media players for video streaming and digital signage, or having to switch players to change the screen's functionality to keep costs low. The onboard administration and analytics tools also empower the organization with campaign information vital to pulling in untapped revenue streams.

"The Kansas City Royals team is a renowned institution in baseball that is tightly intertwined with the city and fans. They needed a robust IPTV solution that reflected the team's commitment to a high-quality and exciting fan experience," said Joe Walsh, national sales manager, sports and entertainment venues, at VITEC. "Using VITEC's EZ TV IPTV & Signage Sports Venue Solution, they have an affordable, scalable, and top-of the-line platform that allows them to stream live game feeds and create digital signage campaigns that will keep fans engaged and generate new revenue opportunities. We couldn't be more honored to be a part of their legacy of keeping that dynamic thriving well into the future."

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast; military and government; enterprise; sports and entertainment venues; and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

