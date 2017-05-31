PMC Appoints Grupo T-Crea as Its Exclusive Pro Audio Distributor for Mexico

PMC has appointed Grupo T-Crea as its distributor for Mexico, with responsibility for its entire range of professional products.

Based in Mexico City and headed by CEO Pedro Luna, Grupo T-Crea has many years’ experience in the professional audio and video markets. The group includes wiring and connectivity company Sucabsa, which was established 47 years ago, and distribution company T-Crea, which was set up in 2005 to bring high end technology and professional audio brands to the Mexican market.

Operations director Juan Carlos Luna says this combination of experience and dynamism makes the group ideally suited to represent PMC’s high end pro audio products. It already represents top brands such as Chandler Limited, Royer Labs, Mojave Audio and Audeze and sees PMC as the perfect complement to these.

“We were looking to add elite manufacturers to our portfolio and after listening to the quality of PMC’s monitors we knew they were the right fit for our company,” Luna says. “The Mexican market is very conscious of quality and reliability. It is also very buoyant and we believe there is great potential for PMC to increase market share, especially now that its products are readily available through Grupo T-Crea.”

Luna adds that high profile recording professionals in Mexico already know the PMC brand and that having easier access to the company’s monitors will be welcomed.

“It is our mission to spread the word to more aspirational musicians and producers so that they, too, understand the benefits of trusting their work to these exceptionally reliable tools,” he says. “We are extremely proud to be representing PMC in our country. It is a huge honor.”

Grupo T-Crea now carries a full suite of PMC twotwo series monitors, along with IB1S-AIII and TB2S+ products. The company is building a new demo facility at its Mexico City headquarters so that customers can experience PMC’s monitor range in an acoustically accurate recording and mixing environment.

Chris Allen, PMC’s Business Development Manager, says: “With Grupo T-Crea on board, we are now well placed to expand PMC’s reach in Mexico and to supply our products to private and commercial recording studios as well as post and broadcast facilities in the region. I am really delighted to be working with Juan Carlos and his pro audio manager Gustavo Adolfo Martínez and anticipate that this will be a very profitable relationship for both companies.”

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist's original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company's proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.