Pliant Technologies Announces Pilote Films as France Distributor

AUBURN, AL, MAY 25, 2017 - Pliant Technologies, the professional intercom division of CoachComm, has named Pilote Films as its new distributor in France. Pilote Films will help Pliant increase regional support for its existing customers as well as further develop new opportunities.

Pilote Films, a privately held company with more than 30 years of experience in the audio industry, distributes audiovisual systems to the broadcast, institutional and residential markets and offers intuitive, future-orientated solutions. Dedicated to quality in all facets of its business from the strategic choice of the brands it distributes, to the product lines it offers and the customer service it provides, Pilote Films is a trusted distributor for major players in the French production and broadcast industry.

"Pliant Technologies is a forward-thinking and innovative company that offers perfect solutions for our user base," says Bettina Hulsmeyer, CEO of Pilote Films. "We were looking for a new wireless intercom solution to offer the French market, as the available frequency bands in France have been narrowed down tremendously and limit the number of users. CrewCom's advanced wireless technologies help to alleviate those problems and is a great fit for us, by offering the industry's highest user density and range. CrewCom is perfect for live events as well as traditional broadcasters, is easy to set up and configure, and a great option for rental companies as well."

Pliant Technologies will join Pilote Films' broadcast portfolio of leading brands including RTS, BFE, DirectOut Technologies, Lynx Technik, Studio Technologies, Glensound and Rycote. Pilote Films will represent Pliant Technologies in France, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Monaco.

"CrewCom is a revolutionary decentralized networked-based wireless intercom system that offers expandability and scalability for any size installation," says Gary Rosen, global sales manager for Pliant Technologies. "Pilote Films has significant experience and expertise in the intercom market and specifically the wireless intercom space, making them a great partner for us. We look forward to providing Pilote Films customers with advanced intercom solutions for the French professional market."

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live sound, theater, theme park, event management and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

Join Us:

www.facebook.com/plianttechnologies

www.twitter.com/4pliant

www.vimeo.com/4pliant

www.instagram.com/pliant_technologies