Samsung approves You.i Engine as Tizen TV app development solution

San Francisco, CA – May 16 2017 – You.i TV, a global leader in video experience platforms, today announced that its You.i Engine video app platform has been officially recognized by Samsung as an approved app development solution for the Tizen TV operating system.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the 2017 Tizen Developer Conference where Allan Isfan, director of business development for You.i TV, is delivering a presentation demonstrating ease of integration as well as cost and time-to-market benefits that You.i Engine can provide for creators of Tizen TV apps.

Apps for Samsung Tizen TV are generally developed using web technologies like JavaScript. In order to support performance that approaches native solutions, Samsung also supports Native Client (NaCl) on Tizen TVs, a technology introduced by Google to enable C++ applications to run in a standard browser and that Samsungcitesas delivering “much greater speed than JavaScript – even 24 times faster execution.”

You.i TV worked closely with Samsung to help adapt You.i Engine to Samsung’s Tizen TV NaCl implementation. As a result, developers can now take full advantage of You.i Engine and its associated cross-platform workflow to develop Tizen TV apps. The resulting apps feature motion graphics, advanced effects, high performance, and a single code-base development approach.

You.i TV is currently working with several OTT services to develop Samsung Tizen TV apps that will be released later in the year.

“The key to You.i Engine’s market growth has been our ability to accelerate availability of compelling, cross platform apps that deliver results for the content industry,” said Jason Flick, co-founder and CEO of You.i TV. “Approval as a Tizen TV app development partner can significantly expand the market footprints of our customers by enabling them to engage viewers on the large universe of Tizen devices, particularly Smart TVs.”

Isfan is speaking on the value of You.i Engine to the Tizen TV development community on Wednesday, May 17, at 9 a.m. PT. Additional details on You.i Engine One for Tizen and case studies are available atwww.youi.tv/tizen.