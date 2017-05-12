Audio Engineering Society to Join The 2018 NAMM Show in New Format: AES at NAMM



- AES audio applications training event, tutorials and professional members to join‘the crossroads of the music products industry’ in Anaheim -





New York, NY, May 11, 2017 — With a vision to continue to strengthen the music ad pro audio industries, The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) and The Audio Engineering Society (AES) have announced a new collaborative alliance which will integrate pro audio educational training activities related to live sound, performance audio, recording technology and other topics into The 2018 NAMM Show, January 25-28 in Anaheim, California.

As part of the integration and affiliation, AES at NAMM will establish a unique new format for this part of the Society’s West Coast presence in 2018. The organization’s technical sessions, expert speaker presentations, hands-on workshops and tutorials, as well as networking events and social opportunities will join as a segment of The NAMM Show’s robust professional development offerings for music and pro audio professionals.

“Audio is everywhere, and it’s a growing part of NAMM," offered the Audio Engineering Society's President, Alex Case. "And, when it comes to professional audio, attendees and exhibitors alike want to know more and sound better; they’re singing our song. We are confident a growing number of attendees will want to experience exciting new AES educational opportunities, audition new audio products, and grow their professional networks to include some friendly audio pros through AES at NAMM.”

“As a platform for business and learning, The NAMM Show unites the global music and sound ecosystem in its own unique way,” said Joe Lamond, NAMM President and CEO. “And through our collaboration with the passionate members and leaders of AES, we are now further united in a shared vision of showcasing exciting new products, technologies and educational offerings for the good of the entire industry.”

From live sound and studio recording, to musical instruments and entertainment technology, The NAMM Show has evolved from its original gathering of 52 piano dealers in 1901 to become the crossroads of the music products ecosystem. The show serves as a business platform for the global music, pro audio and entertainment technology products industry and its over 10,000 diverse professional member companies, hailing from 104 countries. In 2017, the show attracted nearly 107,000 registrants, 7,000 exhibiting brands, top-name artists, industry innovators and creative luminaries, and offered over 125 educational sessions and networking opportunities. The show is also host to the annual TEC Awards. Now in its 32nd year, this year’s awards honored Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and producer Jack Douglas, alongside a variety of top pro audio exhibitors, professionals and products. NAMM will also host the professional touring and production industry’s Parnelli Awards for the first time at The 2018 NAMM Show.

The Audio Engineering Society is the only professional society devoted exclusively to audio technology. Founded in the United States in 1948, the AES has grown to become an international organization that unites audio engineers, creative artists, scientists and students worldwide by promoting advances in audio and disseminating new knowledge and research. Currently, over 12,000 members are affiliated with more than 75 AES professional sections and more than 95 AES student sections around the world. Section activities may include guest speakers, technical tours, demonstrations and social functions. Through local AES section events, members experience valuable opportunities for professional networking and personal growth.

Additional details on registration, technical paper sessions, workshops, and tutorials for the upcoming event, AES at NAMM , including registration, program topics and expert speakers along with other NAMM education and professional development opportunities will be available in the weeks to come. Until then, discover more about The 2018 NAMM Show by visiting www.namm.org. Follow the AES at www.aes.org.

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $17 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of approximately 10,300 members located in 104 countries and regions. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music, and advance active participation in music making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org, call 800.767.NAMM (6266) or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.