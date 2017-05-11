Red Giant Releases Universe 2.1 Featuring All-New Text Effects

Portland, OR – May 11, 2017 –Red Giant today released Universe 2.1, an update to its collection of GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists. With six brand new tools and updates to two existing plugins, Universe 2.1 delivers eye-catching text effects, enabling users to easily add unique text graphics to their projects. Whether it’s giving text a retro look a la the 1980s, adding dynamic animations to bring them on and off screen, or applying a fractal-based glowing effect, the latest additions to the Universe 2.1 library of effects has a tool for just about any artist’s needs. Red Giant Universe offers more than 65 tools (and counting) that run in Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC, Adobe® After Effects® CC, Apple Final Cut Pro X, Apple Motion, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, HitFilm and Magix Vegas Pro.

“Universe continues to be our fastest growing product line and has seen a massive level of adoption since the release of version 2.0,” said Red Giant CEO Chad Bechert. “We've really enjoyed watching our Universe customers create some amazing things in everything from film to broadcast to YouTube. We're proud that we've been able to get these powerful and affordable tools into the hands of so many talented editors and motion graphics artists, who use them in their work, every day.”

VIDEO:See what’s new in Red Giant Universe 2.1

Red Giant Universe 2.1 Delivers One-of-a-Kind Text Effects

All-new tools in the Red Giant Universe include:

AV Club: Mimic the lo-fi, noisy text found on ancient video tapes, old infomercials and local access cable channel shows.

Luster: The 1980s are back! Give video text the retro treatment with Luster by applying a metal sheen to text – includes a refraction-based bevel for a glassy simulated 3D look.

Title Motion: Create text and shapes and then instantly add dynamic animations that bring them on and off screen. Great for titles, lower thirds, callouts and more.

Ecto: Inspired by the timeless film "Ghostbusters" and Netflix cult-hit "Stranger Things," Ecto allows artists to create haunting, evolving titles with this glowing, fractal-based effect.

Long Shadow: Apply a colored, long shadow to text, logo or shape, for both classic and modern motion design.

Glow Fi II: Give text an ethereal moody look by instantly adding silky smooth, self-animating, fractal-based glow effects to titles. A simple UI make it easy to apply evolving, organic glows.

Existing Tools Get a Refresh

Line: This update adds the ability to add text at the start and endpoint of a line - great for labeling travel departure and arrival points, start and end dates, and other informational details.

Holomatrix II: Based on effects popularized by the legendary "Star Wars" franchise and major motion picture films like "The Hunger Games," this tool now includes blurred, chromatic distortions, a new strobe effect and much more.

As Seen on TV

Red Giant Universe has been used on “Saturday Night Live,” “Portlandia,” “Documentary Now,” “Kung Fury,” and much more.

Red Giant Universe 2.1 Supported Operating Systems

Mac OS X

Windows

Red Giant Universe 2.1 Compatible Host Apps

Adobe After Effects

Adobe Premiere Pro

Apple Final Cut Pro X

Apple Motion

Magix VEGAS Pro

Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve

HitFilm Pro

Update to Red Giant Universe 2.1

Existing Universe customers can download the new tools directly by launching Red Giant Link.

How to Purchase

Universe is available as an annual subscription ($99/year) or as a monthly subscription ($20/month). New Red Giant Universe customers can purchase a subscription or download a free trial at http://redgiant.com/universe.

To learn more about Red Giant products, please visit http://www.redgiant.com/products/.

Available in the Red Giant Volume Program

Red Giant Universe is now available in Red Giant’s Volume Program, the flexible and affordable solution for customers who need five or more floating licenses. Learn more at redgiant.com/volume/.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant’s commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/redpledge/.

Request a Review Kit

Members of the media are invited to review any plug-ins from Red Giant Universe. For more information or to request a product review kit, please contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617-817-6559

