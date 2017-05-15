Magewell Capture Cards Improve Quality and Reliability for Cattura Video

May 15, 2017 -- Nanjing, China: Magewell -- a developer of innovative video interface devices -- announced today that lecture capture and video recording solution provider Cattura Video has selected Magewell's Pro Capture PCIe cards to enable reliable, high-quality video ingest in Cattura's CaptureCast appliances. Looking to overcome stability issues with the different brand of capture cards they had previously used, Cattura has transitioned exclusively to Magewell products, bringing tangible benefits to both their customers and themselves.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, eight-year-old Cattura Video strives to develop and deliver the best recording systems possible for educators and video professionals. Cattura's CaptureCast platform combines powerful software with reliable hardware in an open, universal recording and live streaming solution that integrates with many popular video management and learning management systems. CaptureCast systems are used in classrooms, auditoriums, medical training facilities and courtrooms around the world, and Cattura's customers include Georgia Tech, Atlanta Supreme Court, NYIT, Liberty University, GW Law, Sweden's KTH Royal Institute of Technology and many more.

Early CaptureCast models had incorporated a different manufacturer's capture cards, but technical issues caused disruptions for Cattura's users, developers and support teams. "The capture cards we use are critical components of our systems, as they provide the interface between customers' video sources and our software," said Justin McCutcheon, Cattura Video's founder and CEO. "With our previous vendor's cards, we had a variety of stability issues and incompatibilities with customers' equipment that impacted our products' ability to consistently and reliably capture high-quality video. We needed a better solution, and Magewell has proven to be ideal."

After evaluating multiple vendors' offerings, Cattura selected Magewell's Pro Capture cards for their proven reliability, robust Linux drivers (Windows and Mac drivers are also available), automatic input detection, superior video quality, and comprehensive range of single and multi-channel models with versatile input options. Just as important to Cattura was Magewell's established reputation for exceptional technical support.

The technical transition of Cattura's products to Magewell capture cards proved simple. "The Pro Capture cards are easy to deploy, and their drivers worked flawlessly with our Linux-based systems," McCutcheon explained. "Magewell software engineers worked very closely with us to resolve any integration challenges within just days. That process has strengthened our relationship and our appreciation of our partnership."

Magewell cards are now used in Cattura's flagship CaptureCast Pro lecture capture appliances, which can record up to six HD video sources simultaneously. Up to three Magewell cards are used in each CaptureCast Pro system to provide the customer's desired input connectivity, with flexible combinations of HDMI, SDI and DVI interfaces. A single Magewell card is used in each unit of Cattura's smaller form factor CaptureCast Slim family, again with a choice of input type. Cattura also specifies Magewell cards for CaptureCast DIY configurations, which let customers deploy CaptureCast software on their own existing computer hardware for less-critical recording applications.

In addition to benefiting Cattura's customers, the switch to Magewell has also delivered advantages for Cattura themselves. "By eliminating the issues that we experienced with our previous vendor, it allows our engineering team to focus on our actual product development and on expanding our features, instead of taking time away to investigate and fix back-end problems with the old capture cards," praised McCutcheon. "Overall product development is also now simpler, as there are fewer obstacles to overcome. This allows us to deliver a more robust and complete product."

McCutcheon also lauds the business benefits of working with Magewell distributor Mobile Video Devices. "MVD has been excellent, providing timely delivery, smooth processes, and most importantly very strong, fast support that aligns well with our own philosophy of providing unparalleled service to our customers," he said.

Ultimately, the most important benefits Cattura has gained from their switch to Magewell capture cards have been the improvements to their end-users' experience with CaptureCast. "Our use of Magewell Pro Capture cards has enabled us to be totally confident that our products will reliably and consistently meet the needs of our customers, providing users with a stable, high-quality recording platform."

Magewell's complete range of capture and output solutions will be showcased in booth 301 at the upcoming Streaming Media East show (May 16-17 in New York City) and booth 821 at InfoComm 2017 (June 14-16 in Orlando, Florida). For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com. For more information about Cattura Video, please visit www.catturavideo.com.

About Magewell -- Founded in 2011, Magewell focuses on the core technology of audio and video processing. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing customers with outstanding technical support, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its capture devices. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in a wide array of professional video and audio applications including broadcast, live event streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, machine vision, gaming and more. For more information, please visit www.magewell.com.

About Cattura Video -- Cattura Video is dedicated to delivering video recording and lecture capture solutions that go beyond just hardware. CaptureCast appliances deliver multi-source video capture of up to six HD recordings simultaneously, with automatic uploads to video management services, embedded metadata, individual source captures, simultaneous recording & streaming, and more. Cattura Video is currently used in top universities, enterprise companies, and government organizations. With a dedication to open infrastructure, design, and operation, and our "White Glove" AV services bringing custom development services and more, Cattura Video delivers solutions that go beyond hardware. For more information, visit www.catturavideo.com