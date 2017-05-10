Vislink Receives Orders Worth Over $600,000 for HD Airborne Video Downlink Systems

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, MAY 10, 2017 –xG® Technology, Inc. (“xG” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced that its Vislink business has received orders valued at over $600,000 for HD airborne video downlink systems from county law enforcement agencies located in California and Florida.



Vislink HD airborne video downlink systems deliver live pictures and seamless video streams obtained from helicopters and other aircraft to command and control assets on the ground. The equipment covered by the orders include an integrated suite of downlink transmitters, antennas, diversity receivers, handheld receivers and media servers. The components are designed to capture and share real-time, high-definition video for display at Emergency Operation Centers, mobile command units and directly to smartphones via cellular and Wi-Fi networks. Vislink also ensured that complete configuration, testing and other support services were included, according to the specific needs of each client.

“These most recent airborne downlink system orders extend Vislink’s 40-year heritage of providing video transmission solutions to support aerial law enforcement agency operations,” said George Schmitt, Executive Chairman and CEO of xG Technology. “The public safety and surveillance market continues to exceed our expectations and we expect it to deliver strong results for us in the US and internationally for the remainder of the year.”

John Payne IV, president of IMT USA, said, “Our strength is designing airborne video downlink systems that provide complete situational awareness for enhancing public safety. Our systems deliver live, broadcast-quality, mission-critical imagery to command staff from deployed aerial assets, with the added benefits of interoperability and compatibility with equipment from neighboring agencies. Providing ground-based personnel an immediate clear and reliable picture of what is being viewed from above allows faster and more accurate decision making.”

