Genelec Announces “The Ones” Series of Compact Coaxial Active Monitors

— Genelec 8351, 8341 and 8331 offer Ultimate Point Source monitoring —





NATICK, MA — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for four decades, is proud to introduce Ultimate Point Source monitoring with “The Ones”: in this series, the award-winning 8351 three-way Smart Active Monitor™ is joined by the new 8341 and 8331, the world’s smallest three-way coaxial monitors, to create a complete compact coaxial range that redefines near-field monitoring. Recently unveiled to a VIP audience at London’s Metropolis Studios, the 8341 and 8331 immediately defy expectations; housed in enclosures no larger than a traditional two-way Genelec 8040 or 8030, they wipe away the previous constraints of coaxial point source setups.

Long considered the standard for critical listening, point source overcomes the off-axis coloration associated with traditional loudspeaker designs, giving the user more freedom of movement rather than confining them to a narrow sweet spot. This breakthrough in coaxial driver design provides extremely accurate imaging and improved sound quality, with crystal clear accuracy, both on and off-axis, vertically as well as horizontally. Aesthetically striking is the absence of any visible woofers, which are concealed beneath the Directivity Controlled Waveguide™ (DCW™).

The Ones deliver absolutely neutral reproduction, meaning users can make mix decisions with confidence while also listening for longer sessions – the dramatic reduction in unnatural imaging means listener fatigue is a fraction of that experienced with other systems. In addition, Genelec’s famous Directivity Control Waveguide (DCW) is combined with the unmatched precision of The Ones’ concealed dual woofer design, resulting in less colored reflections.

Like the 8351, both the 8341 and 8331 can be orientated horizontally or vertically using an adjustable IsoPod™ base for isolation, with absolutely no compromise in performance, offering maximum flexibility to fit even the tightest of working environments. But while the 8341 and 8331 both echo the 8351 in form and function, the new models have been entirely reengineered to meet the challenges of their ultra-compact dimensions (just 13.78 in. x 9.33 in. x 9.57 in. [350mm x 237mm x 243mm] for the 8341, and 11.77 in. x 7.44 in. x 8.70 in. [299mm x 189mm x 212mm] for the 8331).

Innovations include a motor assembly that sees both the midrange and the tweeter share the same compact magnet system, reducing size and weight with no reduction in response. The unique midrange coaxial driver cone is now composed of concentric sections, optimizing midrange linearity – as does the DCW, which covers the entire front face of the enclosure. Despite the size of the 8341 and 8331, each unit incorporates three stages of dedicated Class D amplification, developed in-house by Genelec and including eco-friendly Intelligent Signal Sensing™ (ISS™) energy-saving technology.

Small but mighty, The Ones are also powerful. The short-term maximum output capacities for each of the models is 110 dB SPL for the 8341 (at 1m), and 104 dB SPL for the 8331 (at 1m), with accuracy better than ±1.5 dB, and respective frequency responses starting at 45 Hz and 38 Hz (-6 dB) and extending beyond 40 kHz both for the analog and digital inputs.

The coaxial design allows for ultra-near-field listening, creating a dramatic improvement in the direct sound-to-reverberant sound ratio and further reducing the room’s influence while monitoring. The listening distance may be as short as 16 inches, with no loss of precision. At a listening distance of just 20 inches, the maximum SPL capability (headroom) is raised by more than 5 dB.

Finally, with The Ones, Ultimate Point Source meets ultimate flexibility with Smart Active Monitoring™, the ground-breaking Genelec technology based on Genelec Loudspeaker Manager™ (GLM™) 2.0 software for PC and Mac, incorporating AutoCal™.

With Smart Active Monitoring, The Ones take their place in a larger family of smart monitors from across the Genelec range, all of which can be used to create smart networks of up to 40 monitors and subwoofers per network, covering instantly recallable configurations from traditional stereo to immersive audio. GLM makes it simple to create optimal monitoring setups even in challenging environments, automatically compensating for detrimental room influences by calibrating levels, distance delays, phase and room equalization to create a consistent, optimized listening environment.

“The number of big ideas contained within these small monitors is truly remarkable, but no list of features can ever match up to the experience of simply listening to them,” commented Genelec Managing Director Siamäk Naghian. “For professionals worldwide, the 8351 has already become the trusted standard for its neutrality and its smooth frequency response both on- and off-axis. Now that same precision and three-way performance is available to everyone. With the 8341 and 8331, the size of your studio is no longer a barrier to the size of your ambition.”

For further details on The Ones, visit www.genelec.com.