Audio-Technica Posts “Basic Audio Techniques for Video” Tutorial Series on YouTube

STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, has produced a new bundle of 13 educational videos, “Basic Audio Techniques for Video,” exploring various aspects of capturing audio for video production and broadcast. These clips were created in part due to the popularity of the previous 30 A-T tutorial videos, which have explored miking techniques for recording drums and percussion, wind instruments, keyboards and much more. The new videos, available now on the company’s YouTube channel, utilize some of Audio-Technica's popular audio for video and broadcast wired and wireless microphones.

Gary Boss, Audio-Technica Marketing Director, Professional Markets, remarked, “A-T has been actively involved in the video production community for many years. One of the things we found consistent is the general lack of quality information regarding the how, what and why of audio for video. As video content demands continue to increase, we felt it was time to produce a series of instructional videos that can educate the new video creator, but also have enough depth to appeal to the seasoned veteran.”

Video Series List:

1. Intro to Booming

2. How to Use a Boompole

3. Selecting the Right Shotgun Mic

4. Selecting the Right Handheld Mic

5. Proper Use of the Tie Bar

6. Selecting the Right Lavalier Mic

7. Hiding the Lavalier Mic Part 1

8. Hiding the Lavalier Mic Part 2

9. Lavalier Microphone Windscreens

10. Wireless Mic Systems

11. Plant Mics

12. Miking Inside of a Car

13. Reflected Lavalier Miking

The videos can be viewed separately or as part of a playlist on Audio-Technica’s YouTube channel.

