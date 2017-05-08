American Broadcast Ingenuity from PrimeTime Lighting

Superior American-made LED lighting for broadcast studios. It's American engineering and ingenuity at its best.

Designed, engineered and proudly built in the USA, PrimeTime Lighting Systems continues to provide broadcast news studios, TV production facilities, broadcast worship centers and film production studios powerful and reliable LED and fluorescent lighting fixtures.

1SLED XB2

The 1SLED XB2 is brighter than panel lights with more punch and throw

Silent - No Fan

CRI 90+

Extra Bright with single shadow rendering with soft light output

Five-year warranty

Built by hand in the USA with PrimeTime's legacy of high performance, superior quality, and lasting durability

GUS 51 LED Fresnel

The GUS 51 LED Fresnel comparable light output: 750 watts

Silent - No Fan

CRI 93+

High-quality Micro-Fresnel lens system with advanced optics

Saves energy, draws 60 watts

Five-year warranty

Built by hand in the USA with PrimeTime's legacy of high performance, superior quality, and lasting durability

About PrimeTime Lighting

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly called KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. For over 20 years, PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products have illuminated broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.