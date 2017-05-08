Pixit Media opens new US and European offices

London, UK 8 May 2017: Concurrent with the recent merger of Pixit Media, the leader in storage solutions built specifically for media workflows and ERA, a leading provider of IT solutions to broadcast, media and visual computing organisations, the company today announced the opening of a new US office near San Diego, California, and a new European office in Stuttgart, Germany, in a strategic expansion to drive growth and further strengthen sales, service and support in both regions.

Pixit Media CEO Ben Leaver said, “The worldwide adoption of software-defined storage architectures provides an excellent opportunity to establish enhanced regional presence in key geographies to build on the success we are already having in the US and Europe with more readily accessible regional resources.”

Both new offices will not only manage and grow sales and support services built around Pixit Media’s PixStor software-defined storage technology, but the expertise offered by Pixit Media in its existing territories will also migrate to the offices in the form of consultancy, design, and implementation services.

Leaver added, “The benefits of these regional offices will accrue to customers, current and new, as well as vendor and reseller partners of Pixit Media. We have already started adding key staff in North America to further fuel and support our plans for growth; we look forward to adding many more.”

These new offices are open for business. For more information, visit www.pixitmedia.com