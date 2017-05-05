Quantum's StorNext 6 Wins Multiple Innovation Honors at 2017 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- May 4, 2017 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that StorNext 6, a major new release of the company's renowned StorNext(R) platform, won a NewBay Media Best of Show Award at the 2017 NAB Show. The award recognizes technologies for innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. In addition, StorNext 6 earned a Post Pick Award from Post Magazine for being a standout new product notable for its innovation. Rounding out the honors as an IABM Game Changer Award finalist, Quantum's workflow storage platform was acknowledged not only for innovation but also for delivering significant operational and business benefits.

Powering the Future of Workflow Storage

With a unique combination of industry-leading performance and automatic, policy-driven advanced data management features, StorNext 6 is engineered to overcome the challenges of working with growing volumes of higher-resolution content -- 4K and beyond -- and to help users capitalize on the opportunities to re-monetize or re-purpose that content. StorNext 6 features include more efficient and cost-effective ways to meet project performance demands, share and access content across geographically distributed teams, and manage and protect archived content. Quantum delivers all these benefits in an integrated, multi-tier storage solution encompassing flash, spinning disk, object storage, tape and the cloud while maintaining optimized performance, visibility and access at every tier.

Supporting Quote

Dave Frederick, Senior Director of Media and Entertainment, Quantum

"With features such as FlexSync(TM) multi-site synchronization, FlexSpace(TM) shared archive and quality-of-service performance optimization, StorNext 6 enables enhanced productivity, creativity and insight in media workflows. In the few weeks since we announced StorNext 6, it's been very gratifying to see the positive industry response, but what's most exciting is the opportunity we see to help users drive greater value from their content to meet their business or organizational objectives."

Additional Resources

* Learn more about StorNext 6: www.quantum.com/products/scale-out-storage/stornext-6/index.aspx

* Read about Xcellis(TM) workflow storage: www.quantum.com/products/scale-out-storage/stornext-primary-storage/index.aspx

* Get details on Quantum's 4K reference architectures: www.stornext.com/products/stornext-reference-architectures

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.

Quantum, the Quantum logo, FlexSpace, FlexSync, StorNext and Xcellis are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

