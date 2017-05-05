New Sigma Cine and Global Vision Lenses Earn Major Industry Accolades

Ronkonkoma New York – May 4, 2017 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR and Cine lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, picked up six prestigious industry awards in the month of April for its 14mm T2 and 135mm T2 Cine Prime lenses, 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2 Cine High-Speed Zoom lenses, and 85mm F1.4 Art and 12-24mm F4 Art Global Vision lenses.

“Sigma design and engineering values are driven by performance and innovation. They push the boundaries of what photographic and video technology can achieve, crafting products of exceptional quality and unique capabilities that set the bar for user experience and image excellence for content creators of all kinds,” states Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America.

Sigma Cine Lens Awards

Debuting for the first time at NAB 2017, Sigma was presented awards on the show floor from notable industry media organizations NewBay Media, ProductionHUB and StudioDaily:

NewBayBest of Show Award presented by Digital Videowent to the Sigma Cine 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2 high-speed zoom lenses for outstanding new products shown at NAB.

ProductionHUB honored Sigma’s 14mm T2 and 135mm T2 cine prime lenses with the NAB Awards of Excellence, citing the recipients as trailblazers on the path of technological advancement, demonstrating excellence every step of the way.

StudioDailyPrime Awards alsorecognized the Sigma Cine 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2 high-speed zoom lenses as some of the best new production tools, highlighting innovative and uncompromising solutions for producing content.

Sigma Global Vision Lens Awards

The company also received two coveted TIPA awards and a Digital Imaging Reporter Retailers’ 2017 Choice Award for its recent groundbreaking Global Vision lens introductions:

The renowned TIPA judging panelnamed Sigma’s 85mm F1.4 Art as the Best DSLR Prime Lens and Sigma’s 12-24mm F4 Art as the Best DSLR Wide Angle Zoom Lens.

Digital Imaging Reporter’s2017 Retailers’ Choice Awardsnamed Sigma 85mm F1.4 as the Best Prime Lens, capturing 45% of polled retailers’ votes.

In addition to the wins, Digital Imaging Reporter gave an honorablemention to theSigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sport in the Best Long Zoom Lens category. The Sigma 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art was named a StudioDaily Prime Awards finalist in the production category.

About Sigma Cine Lens Winners

Sigma Cine FF High Speed 14mm T2, Sigma Cine FF High Speed 135mm T2

The high-performance Sigma Cine Prime product line, which now includes the all-new focal lengths and apertures – 14mm T2 and 135mm T2, is compatible with the latest full-frame camera sensor technology. Compact in design, the Cine Prime line offers outstanding optical performance and is ready for higher resolution shooting (up to 6K-8K).

Sigma Cine High-Speed Zoom Line - 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2

The high-speed zoom line offers the constant aperture of T2 throughout the zoom range with superior optical performance that is capable of high-resolution 6K-8K shooting. Delivering the highest image quality in its class, the High-Speed Zoom Line is ergonomically compact and designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.

About Sigma Global Vision Lens Winners

Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art Lens

The Sigma 85mm F1.4 Art lens is engineered to support the highest resolution sensors on the market with an exceptional degree of sharpness. The high-performance optical system is purpose-built by Sigma R&D to produce the attractive bokeh effect sought after by discerning photographers – ideal for portraiture.

Sigma 12-24mm F4 DG HSM Art

Encompassing the long history of Sigma’s wide-angle lens development expertise, the new 12-24mm F4 Art Lens’ performance highlights include constant F4 brightness and the brand new Sigma AF system with 1.3X torque boost. With a minimum focus distance of 9.4 inches from the image sensor at 24mm, photographers can compose incredible close-up shots with expansive backgrounds.

Sigma 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art Lens

Building on the core capabilities of the Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art lens, the award-winning Sigma 50-100 F1.8 Art lens covers three popular short tele prime focal lengths (85mm, 105mm and 135mm), offering a mid-range zoom that is ideal for both photographers and videographers. Key features include three FLD glass elements and one high-refractive index, high-dispersion glass element to minimize aberrations; a redesigned, enhanced Hyper Sonic Motor; a durable polycarbonate diaphragm, and a versatile inner focusing and zoom design.

Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 Sports Lens

Renowned for its superior optics and durability in fast-paced, high-action photo scenarios, the Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 Sport is compact and lightweight. Performance capabilities include advanced two-mode optical stabilization, enhanced auto focus algorithm, sophisticated Hyper Sonic Motor for quiet and fast focusing, along with zoom locking at all marked focal lengths and performance.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning camera lenses, Cinema lenses, DSLR cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of Cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the Cine lenses meet needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or Blog.

Sigma 14mm T2 Cine FF High Speed Prime Lens

Sigma 135mm T2 Cine FF High Speed Prime Lens

18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2 High-Speed Zoom Cine Lenses

Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art Lens

Sigma 12-24mm F4 DG HSM Art Lens