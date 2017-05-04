VITEC Wins NewBay's Best of Show Award, Presented by Sound & Video Contractor

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- May 3, 2017 -- The MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder point-to-point HEVC streaming solution manufactured by VITEC is the recipient of NewBay's Best of Show Award, presented at the 2017 NAB Show by Sound & Video Contractor. Evaluated by a panel of industry experts, the award winners are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

The MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder is the industry's first entirely portable, hardware-based end-to-end 4:2:2 HEVC encode/decode solution. Using VITEC's proprietary second-generation HEVC Codec (GEN2), the powerful, yet compact MGW Ace Encoder provides an unmatched level of pristine video quality. In addition to offering unprecedented HEVC bandwidth-efficient compression, the MGW Ace Encoder provides H.264 encoding capabilities to support legacy applications. With a wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, it's a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move. For point-to-point applications, when paired with MGW Ace Decoder, the solution delivers bandwidth-efficient, artifact-free video streaming over any network, including the internet, with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi™ error-correction capabilities.

"The products nominated for the Best of Show program, now in its fourth year, provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the very best," said NewBay Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb.

"Each year, thousands of innovative, exciting products are introduced at NAB. To have our solutions singled out as Best of Show is quite an honor," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC. "This award further acknowledges the distinct and robust streaming features of the MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder, delivering the highest-quality, low-latency HEVC streaming solution for the industry. We thank the judging panel for the recognition."

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. (C) 2017 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/170503VITEC.docx

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW-ACE-Pair.jpg

Caption: Point-to-Point HEVC Streaming Solution

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Vitec_MM%20captures%20Best%20of%20Show%20Award%20At%202017%20%23NABShow%20for%20portable%20streaming%20solution%20-%20https://goo.gl/QUCBuq%20@NABShow

Social Media Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm