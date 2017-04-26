Riedel Adds Desktop SmartPanel to Growing Line of Intelligent User Interfaces

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 24, 2017 -- At the 2017 NAB Show, Riedel will introduce the newest member of the SmartPanel family of intelligent user interfaces, the DSP-2312 Desktop SmartPanel. The world's first keypanel designed as a powerful multifunctional user interface, the app-driven SmartPanel is designed to enrich the user experience and change the way users communicate. The all-new desktop edition offers all the power and flexibility of the SmartPanel in a small, elegant, ergonomic, and low-profile device.

"Our rack-mounted SmartPanels have been widely adopted by broadcasters around the world, so we recognized an outstanding opportunity to introduce a desktop version," said Dr. Karsten Konrad, product manager at Riedel Communications. "But we would not be happy with just another desktop panel. The DSP-2312 shows that products can be innovative and functional while still being beautiful."

The new desktop SmartPanel features 12 keys, two TFT touch-screen LCD displays, and an integrated power supply. On-board AES67, AVB, and AES3 connectivity allows for direct connections to Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom systems without the need for expansion modules.

The DSP-2312 also boasts two exchangeable headset XLR connections, high-quality mic pre-amps, three GPIOs, two network connections, a four-wire connection, and support for Riedel SmartPanel Apps -- including the Intercom Basic and Plus Apps as well as the MediorNet Control and HandsFree Apps.

The Desktop SmartPanel is the smallest full-functioning desktop panel available on the market, making it highly appealing for use in tight production areas where counter space is at a premium. The new SmartPanel also has 1/4-20 threads for use with tripods or Magic Arms for any installation environment.

The DSP-2312 is available for order now and will begin shipping this summer.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RIEDELnet%20Communications%202017%20%23NABShow%20Press%20Pack%20Now%20Available%20-%20https://goo.gl/ntSyIe%20@NABShow

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_DSP.zip

Description of Photos: Riedel's DSP-2312 Desktop SmartPanel

Visit Riedel at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth C4337

Follow Us:

https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

https://plus.google.com/+RiedelNet/posts

https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

https://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

https://instagram.com/riedelcommunications/

http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications