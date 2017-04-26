IHSE Announces Draco KVM Extender Compliant With Intel's OPS+-Equipped Displays

CRANBURY, N.J. -- April 23, 2017 -- IHSE today announced the launch of the Draco OPS+ KVM extender, a new 4K DisplayPort KVM module designed for larger ultra-high-definition displays that incorporate Intel's open pluggable specification (OPS+). The Draco OPS+ extender simplifies the installation, operation, and management of remote displays, providing single-wire connection from remote media players and source devices to screens wherever they are located. The unit is intended for system installers and users of large video walls looking for an affordable and reliable extender to support 4K video and KVM/touch-screen interfaces.

Based on IHSE's Draco Ultra DisplayPort CON extender, the Draco OPS+ extender features video and USB-HID display components for KVM. This extender can transmit video signals up to 4K/60 hertz at 30 bit, 4:4:4 resolution for distances of up to 5 kilometers via single-mode fiber with no latency. It uses Fraunhofer IIS lightweight image coding (Lici(R)) technology, which yields higher color accuracy and improved image quality to overcome the limitations of traditional video compression techniques. The result is full, instant interactivity with artifact-free images and no delay in signal transmission.

With the addition of a KVM matrix switch, users can control networks of screens and deliver content to appropriate displays as and when required by simply switching sources. The matrix switch can support USB data, allowing users to add a local keyboard and mouse when the monitor is appropriately equipped. Built-in control methods allow permission-only access to touch-screen displays, podium presentation equipment, or an operator's workstation before granting access to the CPU.

IHSE created the Draco OPS+ KVM unit to support the growing number of digital-signage installers implementing OPS+-based solutions. The extender benefits users in environments such as training rooms, board rooms, command-and-control centers, museums, mobile production trucks, kiosks, and video wall venues. Users in these environments now have a more cost-effective way to share common computer and server access without the need to install an additional extender box at the screen location. In areas with limited space and power outlets, the OPS+ KVM provides a cleaner cabling setup with transmission connections directly to the display.

"As large video walls become more centralized to business operations, we're prioritizing what works best for the end users," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "By repackaging the Draco ultra console extender to fit the OPS+ slot, we have effectively lowered the deployment and field maintenance costs associated with connecting workstations or digital signage over long distances."

More information about IHSE USA's KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

