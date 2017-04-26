Square Box Systems Announces CatDV Social

WARWICK, U.K. -- April 24, 2017 -- Square Box Systems today introduced CatDV Social, a powerful set of communication and collaboration tools for the company's industry-leading CatDV media asset management (MAM) system. Available in CatDV's Web, Advanced Web, and installed user interfaces, CatDV Social is an integrated messaging application that places real-time chat and group discussions at users' fingertips.

CatDV Social appears as a panel within the CatDV user interfaces that enables users to send messages to other users and to publish "channels" for sharing information about projects and collections of CatDV assets. CatDV Social also includes an exclusive, policy-based "push notification" system that notifies users instantly of incoming messages.

Messages within CatDV Social may include attachments, allowing users to send one or more clips to support ad-hoc workflows. For instance, a user can send a set of clips along with a message such as, "Can you review these clips and send any comments along to Fred?"

"At Square Box Systems, we're committed to making the access, sharing, and reuse of media assets as transparent and easy as possible for our users -- and CatDV Social is the latest example," said Dave Clack, CEO, Square Box Systems. "No other MAM provider offers this degree of team collaboration and communication, making the sharing of assets as easy as walking down the hall to have a chat with a co-worker."

More information about Square Box Systems and CatDV is available at www.squarebox.com.

# # #

About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac® and Windows® platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

Visit Square Box Systems at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth SL5024

Follow Square Box Systems:

https://www.twitter.com/CatDV_MAM/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Cat-DV-Square-Box-Systems/263826187131236

https://www.linkedin.com/company/square-box-systems-ltd-