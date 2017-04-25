Vislink Unveils All-New HCAM, HEVC 4K UHD Camera Transmitter at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 25, 2017 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW) a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced that its Vislink and IMT business units unveiled the new HCAM, HEVC 4K UHD camera transmitter at NAB 2017 (Booth C8008).

Coinciding with the release of the HCAM, Vislink has finalized an order for 18 systems of the next generation HCAM transmitters and UltraReceiver placed by Dartford, UK-based Broadcast RF Ltd., a leading hire company for microwave and wireless camera hardware. The deal was completed on day one of NAB 2017. The HCAM purchase is part of an order with a market value in excess of $900,000 that was previously placed by Broadcast RF with Vislink.

"With the rise of transmitting UHD broadcasts and Vislink's years of experience in broadcast technology, we are ideally positioned to introduce HCAM at NAB 2017," says George Schmitt, Executive Chairman and CEO of xG Technology. "The order makes Broadcast RF the first customer to bring the new HEVC product to market."

"Our relationship with Broadcast RF goes back over many years," says James Walton, President of IMT Ltd. "Their success is our success, so we are committed to providing them with the optimum solution for live broadcast events. This new evolution of HEVC encoding technology permits 4K UHD wireless video with a 70ms latency via our world leading RF modulation, and opens the door to a new era of coverage in premium live broadcast events. The Vislink HCAM makes 4K UHD wireless transmission a reality."

"Broadcast RF has one operational goal, to provide high-quality, state-of-the-art RF technology," says Chris Brandrick, Sales Director, Broadcast RF. "The purchase of 18 new Vislink HCAM systems will equip us with the very best 4K UHD wireless camera systems on the market, which in turn allows us to continue to provide our customers with class leading solutions." Chris will be on hand at the Vislink NAB booth to complete the purchase with Rob King, Vislink's Regional Sales Manager for Europe and Broadcast RF account manager.

The HCAM represents the next generation of HEVC 4K UHD wireless transmitters, supporting applications such as ENG and sports broadcasts. With highly flexible and configurable mounting options and intuitive video interfaces, the unit can be mounted to broadcast cameras, ENG cameras and even prosumer cameras to broaden the market reach. With user-interchangeable RF modules and a range of software options, the HCAM continues the line of innovative, high performance wireless camera systems from IMT and Vislink.

The new HCAM features interchangeable, futureproof dual SFP modules supporting quad 3/6/12G SDI/HDMI/Fiber Optic/SMPTE 2022-6 HD-SDI over IP interfaces as well as wi-fi and bluetooth control via dedicated Android and IOS application. In addition, the unit features integrated camera control with FocalPoint compatibility and direct-docking V-Lock and Anton Bauer battery plates with integral power feed through.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.

IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for their high level of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

