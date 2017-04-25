Verizon Digital Media Services and Levels Beyond partner to provide content intelligence for broadcasters and OTT providers

LOS ANGELES (April 25, 2017) - Verizon Digital Media Services and Levels Beyond announced today a strategic partnership to go to market with a combined solution that consolidates and streamlines the workflows of broadcasters and OTT providers. The Reach Engine from Levels Beyond will power the MX: Orchestration feature within the Verizon Media Xperience Studio from Verizon Digital Media Services. The content intelligence that comes from managing assets within Reach Engine is the perfect complement to the Verizon Media Xperience Studio.

"Our combined solution allows customers to manage the complete video lifecycle from a single web-based platform," said Ralf Jacob, president, Verizon Digital Media Services. "Our digital media platform already provides single-format media processing for the highest quality playback across devices and industry-leading content delivery. Now by incorporating Levels Beyond's Reach Engine into the Verizon Media Xperience Studio, broadcasters can streamline asset management and metadata collection, and can easily orchestrate the creation of multiscreen applications, analytic aggregation, and ad and subscription models."

Content owners will be able to manage content workflows, from production to multiscreen video delivery, receiving detailed information across a piece of content's entire lifecycle. They will also have access to in-depth insights, from content costs to revenue generation, throughout playout on OTT and syndicated platforms.

Art Raymond, CEO, Levels Beyond, said, "Early reviews with customers have been phenomenal; the ability to plan a content cycle and measurably automate it all the way to the consumer is an industry first. Together with Verizon Digital Media Services, we are driving the industry into the future by offering intelligence at every step from content automation to delivery to each individual end user."

About Levels Beyond

Levels Beyond is the Denver-based company behind the software platform Reach Engine that allows companies to create and curate video content on new era tools and enable smart, secure and elastic cloud services in sync with media workflow. With Reach Engine, Levels Beyond has created an evolvable and customizable system serving more than 70 Tier One clients internationally. Levels Beyond partners with companies of all sizes to create innovative solutions that advance media businesses. Learn more at www.reachengine.com

About Verizon Digital Media Services

Verizon Digital Media Services offers an industry-leading, end-to-end digital media platform to prepare, deliver, display and monetize online content. The platform is built on the world's largest, most connected network, and has over 100 points of presence on five continents, ensuring high-quality viewing of digital content on any device, anytime, anywhere. The company provides the foundational components in websites, apps and OTT video services for many of the world's largest publishers, media companies and enterprises. Learn more about how Verizon Digital Media Services continues to change the way the world watches at www.verizondigitalmedia.com.