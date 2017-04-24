Blackmagic Design Dramatically Reduces Price of Ultimatte 11

NAB 2017, Las Vegas, USA - April 24, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced an immediate 60% price reduction for Ultimatte 11 from $24,995 to only $9,995. Acquired by Blackmagic Design in October, 2016, Ultimatte is the worldwide leader in blue and green screen removal technology for the broadcast television, commercial and feature film industries.

Now with this price reduction, customers can purchase three Ultimatte 11 units for a similar price to that which a single Ultimatte 11 cost when Blackmagic Design acquired the company. What this means is that customers can now put a full Ultimatte 11 on each camera and then use more cameras in a scene than was previously ever possible.

This also means that customers can use still frames as a background on each camera and leave the camera "locked off" so the result is customers can build their own virtual sets using multiple cameras, as more cameras on set eliminates the need to move cameras. This means simple still frame based virtual sets could be built affordably.

Ultimatte is known worldwide for delivering broadcast quality realtime blue and green screen removal hardware that is used in studios around the world to seamlessly composite reporters and talk show hosts into virtual sets. Almost every newscaster and weather reporter stands in front of a green or blue screen while delivering the news and weather. For the past 40 years, Ultimatte has been the industry standard hardware and software used to key these people in front of weather maps, stock charts, and other info graphics. In fact, many broadcasters use Ultimatte to place entire news teams, weather reporters, talk show hosts, sports commentators and more into completely virtual sets.

Ultimatte uses advanced 4:4:4:4 image processing and provides enhanced matte controls that lets customers accurately separate the subject from the background. Customers also get matte correction features, indirect and direct lighting features, spill suppression tools, edge artifact controls and more, all in realtime.

Ultimatte was founded in 1976 and has won an Emmy for their realtime compositing technology, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as well as an Oscar.

“Ultimatte’s realtime blue and green screen compositing solutions have been the standard for 40 years,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Our efficient manufacturing capabilities have allowed us to drastically reduce the price of Ultimatte 11 by 60%. That means more customers will be able to afford more professional blue and green screen removal hardware for their studios than ever before!”

Availability and Price

Ultimatte 11 is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for $9,995.

