DigitalGlue to Support Partners and Customers at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS –DigitalGlue, a leading equipment, integration, and software development provider for the production and distribution of digital video, will be at this year’s 2017 NAB Show to support its customers and key industry partners. The company works closely with industry-leading vendors to build optimized solutions for collaborative editing, automation, media asset management, storage, archiving and more. The team will be on on-hand to advise customers seeking best-of-breed integration and collaboration solutions, and can be found in the Silverdraft Booth SL 13305 throughout the show, but will also be in some of their strategic technology partners’ booths, including:



Harmonic - Booth SU 1210

TAG - Booth SU 7224

VideoFlow - Booth SU7808

Barnfind Technologies - Booth N 5111

Venera Technologies - SU 7518

DigitalGlue is also sponsoring their own NAB Show Prize Emporium with more than $2,100 in prizes, including a DJI Mavic Pro drone bundle valued at $1,300, Mevo Live Event Camera for iOS devices, and an Amazon Echo. Staff will be distributing postcards at the show with entry instructions, and attendees can click on www.digitalglue.com/nabprizes to view prize details. Winners will be announced via DigitalGlue's Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn feeds on May 5, 2017.

“NAB is an opportunity to support our industry partners as well as meet with current and potential customers,” says Sean Busby, President of DigitalGlue. “Here, we can emphasize our commitment to excellence and our ability to quickly customize products and solutions that put our customers on a fast-track to success. Our personalized approach positions us as a trusted advisor, helping companies identify their true objectives, and our long-term relationships with industry-leading technology partners enable us to uncover the exciting new technologies and products that will best serve their goals. Plus this year, we’re giving away a number of great prizes, including a drone from DJI. We hope attendees find us at the show to not only learn more about us, but enter and win great gear.”

DigitalGlue, a long-time technology partner of companies within the broadcast space, has recently expanded further into the production and post markets serving as the systems integrator for Arizona’s prestigious SNEAKY BIG STUDIOS, and opening its own new post production, demo and training space in Atlanta, home to a flourishing film and production community.

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. The company analyzes clients’ workflows to build optimized solutions for collaborate editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team works with customers to efficiently deliver their programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT.

DigitalGlue designs, integrates, and supports systems based on today’s needs, yet draw from years of real-world experience to engineer a technology path for tomorrow. More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.

The DMA award to DigitalGlue for providing AFN with digitally encoded multichannel DVB-S/S2 transmission systems does not imply endorsement of DigitalGlue or its products and services. Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

