Panavision Millennium DXL Camera to be Showcased at NAB 2017

Panavision, the motion picture industry’s most respected designer, manufacturer and provider of state-of-the-art cinema lenses and high-precision camera systems and innovative post production technologies, will bring its Millennium DXL 8K Camera to the 2017 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, which runs April 24-27 in Las Vegas. Technology leaders from Panavision and its subsidiary Light Iron will also offer their insights and expertise during panel discussions throughout the show.



Developed through an unprecedented collaboration of three companies, the Millennium DXL brings together large-format optics and modular accessories from Panavision; an 8K sensor from RED Digital Cinema; and new color science and optimized workflow from Light Iron. The DXL camera has been renting since January.

Hands-on demonstrations of the DXL will take place at the following locations during NAB:



LEE Filters, A Panavision Company (Booth C11746)

with LEE’s new remarkably color-accurate ProGlass Cine IRND Filters.



Vitec Videocom (Booth C6025)

Freefly Systems (Booth C2922)

NAB attendees will have an opportunity to hear from some of the experts and designers behind Panavision’s cameras and lenses, and post innovator Light Iron. Following are the discussions Panavision and Light Iron will participate in:

(All locations are at the Las Vegas Convention Center unless otherwise noted.)

On the Verge: How Innovation Threatens the Future of Broadcast: OTT distributors Netflix and Amazon are implementing technological innovations that are being chosen by a new generation of content creators.How will that impact traditional broadcast and cable companies?

Presenter: Michael Cioni, SVP of Innovation, Panavision and Light Iron

Saturday, 4/22, 3:20-3:55pm

LVCC Room N262-N264

Is Cinephilia Dead or Is It Just Expanding? A unique gathering of panelists discuss the infinite palette of technological possibilities and its role in the art of cinema and movie distribution.

Panavision Panelist: Michael Cioni, SVP of Innovation, Panavision and Light Iron

Sunday, 4/23, 9:15-10:15am



LVCC Room S222-S223



DXL on Tap – Reduser Meetup Join SVP of Innovation, Panavision and Light Iron Michael Cioni and other DXL experts for a casual chat about 8K, VV, and Light Iron Color.

Sunday, 4/23, 5:00-7:00pm

MGM Grand Hotel - Lobby Bar (3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)

Where Is the Content “Puck” Going to Be? Silicon Valley’s influence over the marketplace is changing not only how content is delivered, but the type of content produced.

Presenter: Michael Cioni, SVP of Innovation, Panavision and Light Iron

Monday, 4/24, 12:45-1:15pm

LVCC The Studio @ B&H - Booth C10415

Understanding Optics for 8K Panel: Al Collins, from Panavision, and Matt Duclos, from Duclos Lenses, offer thoughtful guidance on large-format optics, anamorphic vs. spherical glass, and what this all means for the average filmmaker.

Panelist: Al Collins, Optical Technician, Panavision

Tuesday, 4/25, 9:30-10:45am

LVCC Room S2227

ASC Lens Committee Update & Trends in Optics: After an update on the ASC Lens Committee, American Cinematographer contributor Jay Holben will have a conversation with Dan Sasaki about the increased use of vintage and large-format lenses.

Speaker: Dan Sasaki, VP of Optical Engineering, Panavision

Tuesday, 4/25, 9:30-10:15am

LVCC Tiffen Booth - C6019

Do We Have Stockholm Syndrome with Apple? Apple fans rejoiced after a recent announcement about the potential future of MacPros. Now is the time to continue to press Apple for the functionality needed to push the boundaries of creativity.

Presenter: Michael Cioni, SVP of Innovation, Panavision and Light Iron

Wednesday, 4/26, 10:00-10:20am

LumaForge Suite @ Courtyard Marriott (3275 Paradise Road)

Digital Cinema Trends, 4K, 8K, HDR, VR at 2017 NAB Panel: As another NAB comes to a close, a lively panel of experts will discuss how this year’s exhibits align with the professional world of content creation.

Panelist: Josh Haynie, VP US Operations, Light Iron

Wednesday, 4/26, 3:15-4:00pm

LVCC The Studio @ B&H - Booth C10415

For more information about the Panavision Millennium DXL, visit www.panavision.com.

For more information about Light Iron, visit www.lightiron.com