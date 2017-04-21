AlterMedia Inc. announces Studio Suite 12

AlterMedia, developer of Studio Suite, the leading studio management software, is announcing Studio Suite 12, which it will be showing at NAB in booth SL7404. This version is a ground up rebuild, with an entirely new streamlined database structure, and a re-conceived interface, modeled after Google’s ‘Material Design’ philosophy. Of course, there are countless new features.

The core of Studio Suite 12 is a business application that does budgeting, scheduling, project management, job costing, rental workflows, media asset management, CRM, invoicing, reporting, employee management, equipment inventory management, maintenance, and so much more, all targeted at companies that produce content of any kind. Over the past 20 years, Studio Suite has built a user-base of 1500+ high-profile, profit-focused and deadline-critical production & post facilities in over 55 countries.

“By re-building the database and all of the business rules, we’ve removed a ton of legacy code that was weighing down the system, and we’ve dramatically reduced the screen clutter, only showing the user what they need to see, when they need to see it. Both of these combined have made for a significantly faster, lighter, and more intuitive interface that’s been a long time coming”, says Joel Stoner AlterMedia’s founder. “Studio Suite 12 can optionally be hosted on Amazon Web Services, which adds a great new deployment option for those that don’t want to manage a server in-house.”



Other new features include major improvements to the two methods of web access - WebDirect, and WebGlancer. WebDirect can now function as the primary method of access for power users, and includes the ability to print and email documents from the browser (removing the requirement for FileMaker Pro on the client machine). Studio Suite 12’s WebGlancer now offers lower level staffers the ability to log in via any device (desktop, tablet, mobile), and do what they need to do: log work-time, mark tasks as complete, view calendars, etc, quickly and easily.

“In terms of integration, we’ve added Slack and Dropbox, alongside our existing our integrations with QuickBooks, QuickBooks Online, Google Calendar, Outlook Exchange Calendar, and Apple Calendar, and there’s more to come” says Byron Martinez, AlterMedia’s longest employee, and it’s new CEO. “We’re really quite excited to announce this all new version of Studio Suite to our users, and we know it’ll be appealing to new users as well.”

The new database structure will allow AlterMedia to develop new features and 3rd party integrations with newer technologies much more quickly than ever before, so this release will mark a period of rapid growth for the product.

Studio Suite 12 (and a downloadable demo) will be available by the end of Q2.