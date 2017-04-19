Pond5 Announces New Global Partner Program to Distribute Its Collection of Video and Other Multimedia Assets to New Markets and Resellers Around the World with Adobe as Inaugural Partner

New York City, NY – April 19, 2017 –Pond5 today announced Adobe will join the company’s Global Partner Program to give Adobe Creative Cloud users access to the industry-renowned Pond5 video library via Adobe Stock, Adobe’s built-in stock content service. The partnership provides the Pond5 artist community a new channel to make its stunning, unique and engaging video clips available to new markets around the world. See more on the Pond5 blog: https://blog.pond5.com/14237-pond5-launches-global-partner-program-with-adobe-stock-integration/.

Watch Pond5 Adobe Global Partnership Video

“Expanding the reach of our artist community while ensuring they benefit from industry-leading revenue shares is a key initiative for the company,” states Jason Teichman, CEO of Pond5. “Forging this partnership with Adobe, whose applications can be found in just about every content creator's toolbox, puts our high-value videos in front of one of the industry’s largest creative audiences. Going forward through the Pond5 platform, artists’ content will appear not only on Pond5, but in multiple markets and creative platforms around the world.”

Through Pond5’s Global Partner Program, artists will have their content distributed to a group of hand-selected partners, maximizing distribution around the world. By participating in the program, artists will receive royalties comparable to selling directly, while benefiting from unique sales and marketing opportunities, premium pricing, and the ability to earn additional royalties from enhanced license sales, all through one upload to Pond5. Additional partners will be announced shortly. For more information on Pond5’s Global Partner Program visit: https://global-partner-program.pond5.com/.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Pond5 as they offer one of the industry’s leading collections of high-quality, unique video footage,” says Scott Braut, head of content at Adobe. “Their library further enhances Adobe Stock’s offering of 75 million assets and fulfills demand for content that pushes the envelope. The seamless integration with Premiere Pro and After Effects will help video professionals save valuable time in the editing process, allowing them to focus on creating.”

Adobe Stock is the industry’s only stock content service to natively and deeply integrate with the tools that creatives use every day. With the partnership, Adobe Creative Cloud users will be able to access commercially licensable Pond5 video assets covering everything from lifestyle to healthcare, nature and wildlife, science and technology, business and industry, art and fashion, and new technology content like aerial and 360-degree footage. By incorporating stock video footage directly into projects, video professionals can dramatically shorten their workflow and creative cycles with significant productivity and efficiency gains.

Meet Pond5 at NAB 2017 in Las Vegas

Members of the media are invited to schedule a private press briefing with Jason Teichman, Pond5 CEO, at NAB 2017. For more information, please contact Alex Molina at alex@zazilmediagroup.com.

Attendees to NAB can learn more about Pond5 by visiting booth C11733.

About Pond5

Pond5 is transforming the role of video in the creative process by connecting producers, creative directors and editors to more than 60,000 filmmakers and creators in over 150 countries. The company strives to improve creative production through its innovative artist technology, easy-to-use platform, and ever-growing library of more than seven million royalty-free video clips, plus millions of music tracks, sound effects, photos and other leading-edge media. Pond5 is a venture-backed company funded by Accel Partners and Stripes Group with offices located in New York, Dublin and Prague.

