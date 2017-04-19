Broadcast Supply Worldwide (BSW) to Exhibit Custom Auralex® RoomCaster™ Freestanding Acoustical Treatment System at NAB

Indianapolis, IN –Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the world’s leading brand of acoustical treatments, celebrating its 40th anniversary, has partnered with Broadcast Supply Worldwide (BSW) (booth N8106) to exhibit the RoomCaster™ Freestanding Acoustical Treatment System, a customized broadcast/podcast single-room acoustical treatment solution available at a fraction of the price of comparable products, at the upcoming NAB Show (April 24-27 in Las Vegas).

The RoomCaster (utilizing Auralex’s acclaimed Studiofoam™) is a portable and lightweight and highly effective for a variety of spaces and applications. It can be implemented in any location where boundary-mounted acoustical treatments aren’t feasible or desired, and it reduces unwanted reverberation and standing waves. The system is ideal for podcasting/broadcasting or small-room recording sessions. It also keeps room noise to a minimum when using a condenser microphone.

RoomCaster Specifications:

• (2) 3" x 24" x 48" portable Studiofoam panels

• (2) 3" x 24" x 24" portable Studiofoam panels

• (4) Full-size stands with round bases included

• Color: charcoal, burgundy or purple

• Users can also add on TubeTak for a permanent install solution.

For more information, please visit www.auralex.com.