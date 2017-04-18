Kominvent Selects Barnfind Platform for Critical Telemedicine Projects

Sandefjord, Norway - Barnfind, provider of a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform, and KomInvent, a full-service Czech/Polish systems integrator specializing in medical facilities, have signed a contract appointing the Norwegian manufacturer as the supplier of technology necessary to transport signals in critical environments.

According to the terms of the agreement, Barnfind will furnish Kominvent with glue and infrastructure solutions for telemedicine projects requiring cutting-edge control of operation units, conference rooms, etc. where latency or “hick ups” could mean the difference between life and death. KomInvent has developed advanced software enabling doctors to have full control of advanced telemedicine equipment used in life-saving operations.

“Barnfind has become our standard “back-bone” system following some very impressive deliveries over the last 2 years”, says Martin Hyrnikova , CEO of KomInvent. “Their platform handles all transport and distribution of the professional video signals, including KVM, HDMI, Audio etc. that we need to handle in the hospitals we work with. Barnfind has been so easy to implement, with perfect video quality and no latency or jitter for our extremely critical applications. When combined with our own telemedicine software, the solution gives our clients the advanced technology they need to perform operations”, continues Martin.

“Barnfind is thrilled to uncover another application that benefits from our product portfolio”, says Wiggo Evensen, CEO of Barnfind. “We’ve formalized the relationship with Kominvent in a contract that will result in more R&D resources to make tomorrow’s telemedicine infrastructure even better.”

