DVEO Enables Telcos to Create Channels for Roku® and Android™ Set-Top Boxes in Minutes -- TV APP Maker™ will be Showcased at NAB 2017

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, is now shipping their professional application for creating OTT or IPTV channels on Roku® or Android™ set-top boxes. The TV APP Maker™ will be demonstrated in booth SU5724 at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 24-27.



The TV APP Maker enables anyone to quickly create a private channel icon on any Roku® or Android™ set-top box and obtain a new channelized line-up of content that is served via a DVEO ATLAS™ packaging server. All one does is insert a "code". Each channel will appear on a "splash home page" with icons and brief descriptions. Private channels are not displayed on the Roku® channel store unless added manually. Once added, however, the channel will be visible thereafter.



"DVEO wants to provide churches, schools, and small Telcos with an inexpensive 'middleware like' solution to quickly and easily create a community of viewers," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "The TV APP Maker is provided as a means to support anyone who needs less than 2,000 units and does not need a billing system. There are no monthly or annual fees, and no charges to load videos."



Instead of hiring a software developer, operators simply enter HLS links to videos, then customize the apps with branding -- adding logos, video titles, descriptions, pictures, different backgrounds/colors, URLs, etc. Additionally, the APP Maker supports a variety of different backgrounds and type fonts. Users can create, edit, and manage all apps with one software application.



The TV APP Maker relies on DVEO's ATLAS™ Packaging Server to serve the channels. To groom all streams to the needed resolution and bit rate, DVEO recommends their Brutus™ Telco transcoders.



The software can deliver live or VOD HLS URLs to all Roku® devices from CDNs or other servers. It supports all broadcast resolutions.



The TV APP Maker is an addable feature to DVEO's Brutus™, Gearbox II™, Gearbox™, Ministreamer™, MultiStreamer™, and D-Streamer™ product lines. It is also available as a small standalone system to use with CDNs.







Features:



Make your own app for Roku® and Android™ set-top boxes in minutes

Supports all broadcast resolutions

Relies on DVEO's ATLAS™ Packaging Server to serve the channels

Relies on Brutus™ Telco Groomers to groom all streams to the needed resolution and bit rate

Streams can be monitored via third party monitoring services

Create, edit, and manage all your apps with one software application

Customize the app with your branding -- add logos, video titles, descriptions, pictures, different backgrounds/colors, URLs, etc.

Can play live or VOD HLS URLs from CDNs or other servers

Addable feature to Brutus™, Gearbox II™, Gearbox™, Ministreamer™, MultiStreamer™, and D-Streamer™ product lines

Also available as a small standalone system to use with CDNs

Easy to configure and manage



Suggested Retail Prices:

TV APP MAKER: $1,000 U.S.

TV APP MAKER combined with an ATLAS I Packaging Server in a compact (5.7 inches) Linux® based system: $2,995 U.S.





About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



