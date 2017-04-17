Camplex opticalCON Lite Cables to Debut at NAB 2017, Booth #C8438

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – April 17, 2017 Camplex, a global leader in the design and manufacture of professional broadcast fiber optic interface gear, announces that they recently achieved opticalCON Lite cable assembly certification and will debut the new cables at NAB 2017.

The new Camplex opticalCON LITE tactical patch cables reduce the cost of connectivity and provide high performance for patching, device interconnection, and permanent installations. With a compact and lightweight design, opticalCON LITE tactical cables feature rugged, push-pull locking mechanisms and extreme bending flexibility, making them ideal for installations where space is limited.

Camplex also produces SMPTE, opticalCON and Tactical Fiber assemblies in a newly expanded fiber optic facility, equipped for large volume orders and custom and standard productions. See the full Camplex line including opticalCON Lite cables at NAB, booth #C8438.

Chris Fisher, VP of Engineering at Camplex, states, "We are proud to be one of the first US assembler to achieve opticalCON Lite certification which is a reflection of our stringent assembly, testing, and inspection processes. We are committed to continually expanding our fiber optic line with unique and technology forward products.”

For more information about Camplex products, go towww.camplex.com.

About Camplex

Camplex, a division of Tower Products, Incorporated, is a leading broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber solutions and fiber termination services for the Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV markets. We build custom opticalCON, tactical, SMPTE, plenum, and hybrid fiber cables in a COCA certified and LEMO and Canare trained fiber shop with full repair services. Camplex fiber optic serial digital video transmission products deliver the signal quality that broadcasters demand and are instantly swappable to any camera. Camplex supports all formats including 4K and Ultra HD production.